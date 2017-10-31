Robert Mueller is moving fast and aiming wide, former prosecutors say

Everybody wants to know what Special Counsel Robert Mueller has up his sleeve now, after his indictments were unsealed against President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, and the guilty plea from George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser Trump now dismisses as "a young, low level volunteer named George." Former federal prosecutors are probably better at reading Mueller's tea leaves than most.
With the unsealed Papadopoulos plea deal, Mueller "knows he's sending messages to at least three or four other operatives and their lawyers that he's got somebody in his corner who could be damaging to their interests," Randall Samborn, a senior aide on a George W. Bush-era special counsel investigation, told Politico. Mueller is "moving quickly" and insulating himself, added Solomon Wisenberg, a prosecutor in Kenneth Starr's Whitewater investigation. "It makes it that much harder I think for somebody to try to either pardon someone like Manafort or get Mueller fired."
Preet Bharara, whom Trump fired as U.S. attorney covering Manhattan, told Politico it's "hard to tell, but the George Papadopoulos guilty plea tells us (a) Mueller is moving fast (b) the Mueller team keeps secrets well (c) more charges should be expected and (d) this team takes obstruction and lying very, very seriously." That last part "should be of concern to some people," he added.
The fact that Papadopoulos has been cooperating with Mueller's investigation for months, since his secret arrest in July at Dulles airport, should make a lot of people in Trump's orbit nervous. "I'm sure there are a lot of phones ringing off the hook to folks' lawyers," said Julie Myers Wood, another Whitewater prosecutor. "They're rethinking any interaction with him in the last few months." Below, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, a member of the Iran-Contra prosecution team, lays out the case that Papadolpoulos was wearing a wire. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, President Trump downplayed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictments of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his top aide, plus the guilty plea of a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos:
The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
Trump's tweets reiterated his dismissal of charges against Manafort. They also notably contained Trump's first acknowledgment of Papadopoulos since the former foreign policy aide's indictment was unsealed. It was revealed Monday that Papadopoulos was arrested earlier this year and pleaded guilty to making false statements that deflected the extent of his interactions with Russian agents. Papadopoulos has reportedly been cooperating with government agents since his arrest.
Additionally, Trump's repeated calls to "check the DEMS" and to "focus" on "crooked Hillary" have been interpreted by some as intentionally muddying the waters. "The Trump administration and its media allies want this to be foggy," writes Brian Stelter at Reliable Sources. "When you say 'Russia,' they say 'Hillary,' thickening more fog." Jeva Lange
Sen. Chuck Grassley nearly topples a row of American flags fleeing questions about Mueller indictments
It is an awkward time to be the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Monday went as far as to clamber through a row of American flags — nearly toppling them over — to squeeze his way out of a press conference where reporters refused to stay on the preordained topic of judicial confirmations, CNN reports:
CLIP: Sen. @ChuckGrassley exits news conference via door behind American flags.
Full news conference here: https://t.co/mdeAUFERPh pic.twitter.com/IHdgD7hXlT
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 30, 2017
"Anybody have any questions for Sen. Grassley, or anybody else here, on this topic?" Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) attempted to direct. When it became clear that there wasn't, Grassley made his ungraceful exit.
Grassley and the Judiciary Committee are separately investigating Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election. As many observed on Monday, the unsealing of the George Papadopoulos indictment revealed just how much Special Counsel Robert Mueller has managed to uncover that hasn't been on the various Senate committees' "radars."
Grassley did throw reporters a bone earlier Monday: "All I know at this point is the president should let the special counsel do his job," he cryptically warned. Jeva Lange
On Monday, President Trump hit a new low in Gallup's three-day polling average, at 33 percent approval and 62 percent disapproval, a 29-point favorability deficit. Since Dwight D. Eisenhower, only two presidents have ever recorded Gallup numbers that low: Richard Nixon and George W. Bush. In an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday, Trump also hit a new low, 38 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval, a sharp decline from September.
President Trump’s approval rating is 33%, the lowest yet.
Disapproval is 62%, the highest yet.
Per @Gallup. pic.twitter.com/SLtY58m1X5
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 30, 2017
"The daily Gallup numbers tend to be noisy," says Phillip Bump at The Washington Post. "As a result, we instead prefer to look at Gallup’s weekly averages — in which Trump sank back down to his low of 35 percent," hit back in early September. In the NBC/WSJ poll, Trump's drop "has come from independents (who shifted from 41 percent approval in September to 34 percent now), whites (who went from 51 percent to 47 percent), and whites without a college degree (from 58 percent to 51 percent)," all parts of his base, NBC News says. No president in modern times has hit 38 percent this early in his presidency.
NEW: NBC/WSJ poll shows that President Trump struggles to grow beyond his base. @chucktodd breaks down the numbers. pic.twitter.com/DEsPG8Vf3o
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 30, 2017
The Gallup daily average "includes surveys conducted on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the latter two days of which followed initial revelations that indictments were imminent," Bump notes. "Whether the indictments themselves will push Trump lower — or help move him higher — remains to be seen." The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted Oct. 23-26 among 900 adults and has a margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points. Peter Weber
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Monday she hopes "very much to be able to support a tax reform package," but laid out some specific things she wants to see in the legislation. "I do not believe that the top rate should be lowered for individuals who are making more than $1 million a year," Collins told Bloomberg News. "I don't think there's any need to eliminate the estate tax." House Republicans are unveiling their tax bill on Wednesday, and the Senate bill, expected a week later, will be more tailored to win over moderates like Collins and maybe a few Democrats.
The Senate bill is expected to tinker with the trigger points for the estate tax, raising it from $5.49 million for an individual and $10.98 million for couples, but not fully repeal it, Axios reports, citing congressional aides and an administration official. The Senate bill is also expected to differ from the House version in that it might fully scrap state and local tax deductions and will not tinker with 401(k) contributions. Both bills could include four tax brackets, leaving the 39.6 percent rate for the wealthy intact and phase in the sharp reduction in corporate taxes. Passing a tax cut bill is the top GOP legislative priority, and with 52 Republican senators, there isn't much margin for error. Peter Weber
Sean Hannity asks the media to forget Manafort, focus on what 'President Clinton' knew about Uranium One
Sean Hannity did not ignore Monday's indictments and guilty plea of President Trump's former campaign officials on his Fox News show, explaining why onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's alleged financial crimes won't hurt Trump and shrugging off the guilty plea and federal cooperation of a Trump campaign adviser. "George Papadopoulos, he admitted, okay, he lied to the FBI — I think he's 29 years old," Hannity said, before insisting that until Monday, he'd never heard of the campaign adviser who confessed to trying to hook Trump up with Russian "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.
Hannity suggests that Papadopoulos lied to the FBI because of his youth pic.twitter.com/aYUU97s7hx
— Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) October 31, 2017
But soon enough, Hannity got to the real story: "So now that we have no Trump collusion, here's what we do have tonight. This is what the media will ignore, this is what matters, these are the facts, this is where the evidence comes in: What did Hill— President Clinton, or President Clinton-wannabe, President Obama, and key members of the administration, what did they know about the Uranium One scandal?"
Hannity just called Hillary Clinton "President Clinton" pic.twitter.com/AshAP2mnAx
— TheResistance Report (@AntiTrumpReport) October 31, 2017
Maybe he and Joy Reid at MSNBC could have a chat. On a related note, you can watch Fox News host Greg Gutfeld try to explain Hillary Clinton's obsession with Fox News below. Peter Weber
.@GregGutfeld: @HillaryClinton's obsession with Fox News #TheFive pic.twitter.com/g154NyRa3r
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2017
Monday was an outwardly calm but inwardly tumultuous day at the White House after President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a top aide turned themselves in after being indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a third campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, was revealed to be cooperating with Mueller's team. At The Late Show, Stephen Colbert was all smiles. "Now I know it's almost Halloween, but it feels more like Christmas," he said, trying out a series of Trump-Russia collusion Christmas carols.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was less impressed, telling reporters that the "real story" was Hillary Clinton's ties to Russia. "My God, of course," Colbert said. "Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia to lose the election! But we never saw it because we were playing checkers while she was playing 3-dimensional lose the election." He gleefully played the "fake news" card on the Trump campaign's repeated insistence that it had no knowledge of any attempts to coordinate with Russia, citing the "Papadopo-damning" details of the guilty plea from Papadopoulos.
Trump knew this was coming, and Colbert read through Trump's weekend of "panic tweeting," sighing: "There is something just so reassuringly presidential about screaming 'DO SOMETHING!' into the void."
"All the networks scrambled to cover the latest from the Mueller investigation," Colbert said, "except, of course, for the president's roadside petting zoo over at Fox & Friends." He did agree with Trump's Fox friends on one point, though: "Google, you don't put cheese below the burger — it's a cheeseburger, not a burger cheese." But overall, the only network in the world Monday more "focused on fluff is the one I started to boost the president's ego, Real News Tonight."
The Late Show also showed coverage of the indictment on another imaginary network, the Obvious Metaphor Network. Watch below. Peter Weber
Facebook now estimates that Russian trolls reached more than half of U.S. users during 2016 election
Facebook will tell Congress this week that its current "best estimate is that approximately 126 million people may have been served" at least one story posted by the Kremlin-linked troll farm the Internet Research Agency (IRA) between June 2015 and August 2017, according to copies of the prepared testimony of Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch obtained by CNNMoney and Axios. Facebook has 213 million monthly active users in the U.S., so that would suggest Russian ads hit more than half of U.S. Facebook users during the 2016 election.
Facebook says those posts were "a tiny fraction of the overall content on Facebook," but as CNN's Dylan Byers points out, it's also a big uptick from Facebook's earlier estimates.
FACEBOOK timeline:
- didn’t happen
- happened, but was small
- ok, semi-big
- ok, it reached 126 million, but no evidence it influenced them https://t.co/U84JdHjvF5
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 30, 2017
Stretch says the IRA served content directly to 29 million users, but those users shared it, broadening its reach to 126 million. Similarly, an estimated 11.4 million people saw ads purchased by the IRA. Stretch says the Russian ads are "deeply disturbing," and "seemingly intended to amplify societal divisions and pit groups of people against each other." Facebook says it does not know how many of the 126 million people actually saw the Russian content they were served.
Twitter and Google will also testify that the Russian trolls used social media to reach more of the electorate than previously acknowledged. Google will say that it has evidence that Russian operatives uploaded at least 1,108 videos to YouTube with 43 hours of content, and paid at least $4,700 for search and display ads, The Washington Post reports. Twitter will acknowledge that 2,752 accounts controlled by Russian operatives, not just the IRA, and 36,000 Russian bots tweeted 1.4 million election-related tweets, reaching 288 million Twitter users. Peter Weber