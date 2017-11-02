Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders boldly deny something Trump had said on camera hours earlier

As a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Trump threatened to try to send Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect's in Tuesday's fatal truck attack in lower Manhattan, to the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, despite the fact that Saipov has permanent U.S. residence. "We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now — because what we have right now is a joke and it's a laughingstock," Trump said, on camera.
Perhaps calling the U.S. justice system a laughingstock was not viewed as a good presidential move in other quarters of the White House, because when CNN's Jim Acosta asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Trump's comments a few hours later, she essentially denied that he said it. "That's not what he said," Sanders replied. "He said that process has people calling us a joke and calling us a laughingstock."
A few hours after that, Acosta still couldn't believe the exchange. He started to read Trump's comments again, and Anderson Cooper cut in. "It's on video, let's just play him saying it." After the clip, Cooper shook his head. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders knows what the president said, she just is pretending he said something else," he said. Acosta called her gross mischaracterization "disappointing." Cooper couldn't get past the blatancy of it. "It's one thing to lie about, you know, something that wasn't actually recorded," he began, then fumbled for words. Watch below. Peter Weber
Hillary Clinton tells Trevor Noah that Trump 'had to know' about his campaign's Russia outreach
On Wednesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah and guest Hillary Clinton discussed the ongoing Russian incursion into American democracy, the Steele dossier on President Trump's Russian connections, and, as Noah put it to Clinton, "Why won't you just go away?"
Clinton noted that, as social media giants are telling Congress, "Russian trolls and bots and agents are still fomenting discord and conflict within our country. That is classic propaganda, and the Russians are really good at it." Cyber-warfare "is a form of war, and we've never had an adversary who attacked us with so few consequences," she said. "And I think that's, in large measure, because the president is so ambivalent. I mean, he has to know — we'll find out what he knew and how involved he was — but he had to know that people were making outreach to Russians, to the highest levels of the Kremlin, in order to help him, to hurt me, but more importantly to sow this divisiveness."
Noah asked about the Steele dossier, which Clinton's campaign helped finance, and she said "of course" there's a difference between her campaign paying for legal opposition research and Trump's team possibly working with Russia to influence the election, and "I think most serious people understand that." She noted that the dossier's allegations did not come out during the election, but said the public had a right to know that the FBI had been investigation the Trump campaign's Russian connections for months before the election.
As for the pointed questions about why she's still talking in public, Clinton chalked them up to some combination of "rank sexism," "media guilt," and "people who are genuinely worried that, you know, we've got to make room for new voices." She said she's speaking in part to promote new voices, adding: "I'm not going anywhere. I walked in the woods, that was enough. I'm done with that, I'm back." Watch below. Peter Weber
It wasn't the update Jason Boll wanted to hear from his former student: Kevonna Stevens, 18, was doing great at Temple University, but she was unable to pay for housing and preparing to drop out.
Boll was Stevens' teacher at Pittsburgh Perry High School, and he knew about all of the hardships she went through while a student — her parents split up, her house burned down in the middle of junior year, and after moving to a new neighborhood, she had to take the bus an hour each way to and from school. To pay for her bus fare, Stevens, the first person in her family to go to college, worked at a Burger King. Through it all, she kept up a positive attitude and got good grades, Boll said.
Last month, Stevens told Boll she had loans, grants, and scholarships to cover her tuition, but didn't realize it wasn't enough to also pay for housing, and she couldn't register for spring classes until her bill was paid. "I thought, there's no way that this is the end of the story," he told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "She really is an amazing person who has worked really hard and deserves some breaks." He launched a GoFundMe, which has raised $8,500, more than its goal of $7,500, and the extra money will go toward next year's housing. Stevens told the Post-Gazette she feels "very grateful and blessed" for all of the support. Catherine Garcia
After six women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against filmmaker Brett Ratner, Warner Bros. decided to sever ties with him, several people with knowledge of the situation told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.
The women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, shared their stories with the Los Angeles Times; Ratner's attorney, Martin Singer, said Ratner "categorically" denied the allegations. Ratner released a statement saying that in light of the accusations, "I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."
Warner Bros. decided it will not renew his first-look deal, which had already expired, and he can no longer rent the offices on the studio lot once used by Frank Sinatra, The Hollywood Reporter says; the Rush Hour director has also been removed as a producer on the film adaptation of the book The Goldfinch. Ratner remains a partner in RatPac-Dune Entertainment; he formed RatPac Entertainment in 2012 with Australian billionaire James Packer, and the company merged with current U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Dune Entertainment in 2013. That year, Warner Bros. signed a $450 million financing agreement with the joint venture. Catherine Garcia
Nobody knows what Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa would have done with the ring if his team had not just won their first World Series title, but the question is moot. "Right now I'm about to take another big step in my life," he said in his postgame interview, minutes after winning his won World Series championship ring. "Daniela Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"
SHE SAID YES!
A thrilling World Series ended in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with the Houston Astros winning their first-ever World Series championship, after 56 years, with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The Astros scored their runs early off Dodger starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who yielded to Clayton Kershaw after George Springer swatted in a 3-run homer in the second inning. Springer, the likely series MVP, set a new World Series record for hitting home runs in four consecutive games, and he tied Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley for most homers in a single World Series, five.
Game 7, at 3 hours 37 minutes, was relatively short and quiet for this Astros-Dodgers matchup. Springer's lone home run brings the total number of homers in the series to 25, trouncing the previous record, 22, set in 2002. Peter Weber
Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled information on President Trump and his advisers and their ties to Russia, was paid $168,000 for his work, the Washington firm that hired him, GPS Fusion, said in a statement Wednesday.
This amount was previously undisclosed, and much less than the "$12,000,000" Trump recently said it cost. Fusion GPS was first hired by a conservative website looking for information on Trump during the 2016 presidential election, then by the Perkins Coie law firm, representing the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Fusion GPS said it told Congress that Perkins Coie paid the firm $1.02 million in fees and expenses, and from that money, $168,000 was paid to Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence.
Both Trump and Russia deny the allegations found inside the dossier, which is being looked at by investigators as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the election. Catherine Garcia
Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Walmart Super Center in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. local time, and the Thornton Police tweeted that "multiple parties" were down. At 7:30 p.m., the department sent out another tweet, saying, "at this time this is not an active shooter." The Denver Post reports that as of 10:15 p.m. local time, they do not have a suspect in custody. The victims have been identified as two men and a woman, but their names have not been released.
Witness Aaron Stephens told the Post he was in the self-checkout line when he heard a gunshot, then bursts of gunfire. People started to scream and run outside to the parking lot, and "I was scared," he said. "I feared for my life."
This is a developing story, and has been updated throughout. Catherine Garcia