Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he'd ban sanctuary cities in Virginia. He voted against banning them earlier this year.
After voting against a bill earlier this year that would pre-emptively ban sanctuary cities in Virginia, the state's sitting lieutenant governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam said Wednesday that if elected, he would sign a measure to do exactly that. In an interview with Norfolk-based TV station WAVY, Northam called the bill he opposed a "political game" that would "promote fearmongering," but went on to explain that under certain circumstances, he'd actually sign a bill like the one he previously voted against.
"If that bill comes to my desk ... I sure will [sign it]," Northam said. "I've always been opposed to sanctuary cities."
In a previous debate with his Republican rival Ed Gillespie, Northam said that he opposed sanctuary cities but did not commit to signing legislation that would ban them in Virginia. There are currently no cities or counties in the state with sanctuary city laws, but immigration became a prominent issue in the race after Gillespie released an ad claiming that "Northam voted in favor of sanctuary cities that let dangerous illegal immigrants back on the street, increasing the threat of MS-13."
The Gillespie campaign released a statement in response to Northam's comments, with Gillespie saying: "I sincerely hope that this change of heart is real. That Ralph Northam recognizes MS-13 is a real issue, and a serious threat, and that allowing for the creation of sanctuary cities would only make things worse. Given his track record on the issue, I'm not sure where the lieutenant governor stands." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Breitbart patron Robert Mercer distances himself from Bannon, slams Yiannopolous, and resigns from hedge fund
On Thursday, billionaire hedge fund investor and conservative donor Robert Mercer resigned from his position as co-CEO of Renaissance Technologies. He also announced that he had sold his shares in Breitbart, the Stephen Bannon-led media outlet, to his daughters for "personal reasons," a letter obtained by Bloomberg's Joshua Green reveals.
Mercer was the third biggest donor to conservative outside spending groups in the 2016 election cycle. In his resignation letter from Renaissance, he wrote: "I have great respect for Mr. Bannon, and from time to time I do discuss politics with him. However, I make my own decisions with respect to whom I support politically. Those decisions do not always align with Mr. Bannon's." As Green reported in his book The Devil's Bargain, the elder Mercer gave Breitbart $10 million of capital in 2012 and his daughter, Rebekah, was instrumental in bringing Bannon and Kellyanne Conway into President Trump's election campaign.
In early October, BuzzFeed News reported on the ties between former Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalists. Mercer directly addressed his previous support for Yiannopoulos in the letter, saying that he had hoped Yiannopoulos would "promote the type of open debate and freedom of thought that is being throttled on many American college campuses today." Instead, Mercer wrote, Yiannopoulos' actions were "divisive" and had been "undermining the open and productive discourse that I had hoped to facilitate. I was mistaken to have supported him." Kelly O'Meara Morales
A jaw-dropping new study published in the Lancet on Thursday is turning everything cardiologists thought they knew about heart stents upside down. Stents — tiny mesh wires used to prop open blocked arteries — are used to prevent heart attacks, or to relieve chest pain that patients experience due to a lack of blood to the heart muscle. According to the study, stents actually do very little, and possibly nothing at all, to prevent that heart pain.
In the study, 200 patients were either given stents or a placebo surgery as if they were receiving a stent, only to not have the mesh actually inserted. All the patients were also put on drugs to reduce the risk of heart attack and to open blood vessels. "When the researchers tested the patients six weeks later, both groups said they had less chest pain, and they did better than before on treadmill tests," The New York Times writes. "But there was no real difference between the patients, the researchers found. Those who got the sham procedure did just as well as those who got stents."
One reason for the baffling results could be that stenting only the largest blockages in the heart does not make a significant difference in a disease that affects the whole muscle. While one artery might be reopened with stents, blockages could obstruct other vessels later.
"All cardiology guidelines should be revised," wrote Dr. David L. Brown of Washington University School of Medicine and Dr. Rita F. Redberg of the University of California, San Francisco, in a review of the study. Redberg added that based on her assessment, stents should only be given to people who are actually having heart attacks, especially since the surgery carries risks for patients.
More than 500,000 people around the world are given stents each year to relieve chest pain. Read the report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Hershey's latest news is the perfect cure for Halloween withdrawal.
The candymaker has developed a new confection: the Hershey's Gold bar, a caramelized creme bar full of crunchy peanuts and pretzels, The Associated Press reported. It's the first new bar for Hershey's since it unveiled Cookies 'n Creme in 1995.
The bar debuts Dec. 1 — just in time to be a sweet and salty stocking stuffer. Kathryn Krawczyk
In a testament to how much of the world is still a mystery to us, scientists formally identified a new species of orangutan on Thursday, the seventh known species of great ape in addition to two species of gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and the Sumatran and Bornean orangutans. "I discovered the population south of Lake Toba [in Sumatra, Indonesia] in 1997, but it has taken us 20 years to get the genetic and morphological data together that shows how distinct the species is," explained conservation scientist Dr. Erik Meijaard to The New York Times.
The Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) is the first new species of great ape described in nearly 90 years. https://t.co/SqJKjz02WI pic.twitter.com/9sBKUMvfjE
— Global Wildlife (@Global_Wildlife) November 2, 2017
The orangutan, dubbed the Pongo tapanuliensis or the Tapanuli orangutan, is the world's rarest and most endangered great ape — just 800 are left in their territory, which stretches a mere 425 square miles in size.
Scientists realized the Tapanuli orangutan was its own distinct species after recovering an oddly-proportioned skeleton of an adult that was killed by locals. What ensued was the "largest genomic study of wild orangutans to date," with scientists concluding that the Tapanuli orangutan had become isolated and distinct from its cousin, the Sumatran orangutan, some 10,000 to 20,000 years ago.
"We have learned how little we actually knew about orangutan evolution despite many decades of research and how much more there is to learn," said Meijaard. "Orangutans are ancient creatures, as old as the very first members of our own genus Homo." Read more about the newest member of the great ape family at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
South Korea's spy agency warned lawmakers Thursday that it suspects North Korea may be readying another missile test, Reuters reports. "The active movement of vehicles around the missile research institute in Pyongyang" raises the possibility, Reuters says, just days before President Trump is expected to visit South Korea Nov. 7-8 as part of his nearly two-week trip to five Asian countries.
North Korea has not launched a missile since it fired one over Japan on Sept. 15, but it has recently warned the world to take "literally" the country's threat to test a nuclear weapon above ground. Trump will address the South Korean National Assembly on Nov. 8 in a speech where he plans to call for "maximizing" pressure on Pyongyang.
China was the last country to conduct an above ground nuclear test, in 1980. A North Korean above ground nuclear test would be seen as a significant escalation of tensions between the United States and North Korea. Kelly O'Meara Morales
On Thursday, The Associated Press reported that Russian hackers targeted prominent U.S. politicians and defense contractors, Russian opposition leaders, and Ukrainian officials in addition to the Democratic National Committee. AP obtained what it called a "digital hit list" containing thousands of Kremlin targets from the cybersecurity firm Secureworks, which traced the data after a hacking group known as Fancy Bear tried to "phish" email accounts using a public profile on an email link management platform.
Of the 4,700 individual email addresses targeted by Fancy Bear, AP was able to connect roughly half to account holders. Among the notable targets were then-Secretary of State John Kerry, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, defense contractors for Boeing and Raytheon, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and the Russian punk band, Pussy Riot. Fancy Bear has long been accused of working on behalf of the Kremlin, and Secureworks' findings also show direct connections between these phishing efforts and the hacking of the DNC's emails during the 2016 presidential election.
Keir Giles, the director of the Conflict Studies Research Center in Cambridge, reviewed AP's findings and called the data "a master list of individuals whom Russia would like to spy on, embarrass, discredit, or silence." "It's a wish list of who you'd want to target to further Russian interests," Giles said.
The massive scope of the Secureworks' findings indicates that even if the Russian hackers succeeded in breaching but a small portion of their targeted accounts, the data drawn from could be multiple terabytes' worth — which would make Fancy Bear's effort one of the largest data leaks in history. Read more about the operation at The Associated Press. Kelly O'Meara Morales
House Republicans released their Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday, a tax reform proposal that includes new tax brackets and rates, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The proposal would not change the tax rate for married Americans making more than a million dollars, which is currently at 39.6 percent. Married Americans making up to $90,000 would pay 12 percent, which could potentially mean they pay more; under current law, married couples making less than $18,650 only pay 10 percent, but couples making up to $75,900 pay 15 percent. The GOP additionally proposed that married couples making $260,000 pay 25 percent, and American families making up to $1 million, 35 percent.
With this bill, a typical middle-income family of four, earning $59,000 (the median household income), will receive a $1,182 tax cut.
— Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 2, 2017
Republicans have also proposed raising the standard deduction, with married couples able to deduct $24,000, up from the current $12,700. The child tax credit, now at $1,000, would also get a boost, to $1,600 plus $300 for the taxpayer, spouse, and non-child dependents.
Only very minor changes were proposed for retirement accounts, while the GOP additionally proposed lowering mortgage interest deduction for new homes to $500,000, down from today's $1 million. The GOP also proposed a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deduction (SALT). Read the full breakdown at The Wall Street Journal, and why the Republican tax plan is already on the ropes at The Week. Jeva Lange