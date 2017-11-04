McConnell says there's not 'much pressure to pass' a bill protecting Mueller

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Saturday he does not expect to pass legislation to keep Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Trump.

"I don't hear much pressure to pass anything," McConnell said in an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt. "There’s been no indication that the president or the White House are not cooperating with the special counsel," he continued. "I think the view up here is let [Mueller] do his job."

Two bipartisan bills have been introduced in the Senate to forestall any White House moves to ax Mueller. One would require judicial approval for the Justice Department to fire any special counsel; the other would let any special counsel challenge a firing in court. Bonnie Kristian