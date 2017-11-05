Kellyanne Conway told CNN to 'stop being so jealous of Fox News'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sidestepped discussion of President Trump's poor poll numbers Sunday in an interview with CNN's Brian Stelter by suggesting his network is "jealous" of Fox News.

At issue was a new Washington Post/ABC News poll published Saturday night, revealing just 37 percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance and two thirds believe his presidency has accomplished "not much" or "little or nothing." After sharing the poll data, Stelter asked Conway "what specific steps" the administration is taking "to try to repair Trump's credibility."

Conway first deflected by talking about "the economic boon on [Trump's] watch as president," and then recent revelations from former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile. As Stelter refused to drop the credibility question, however, she turned her ire on CNN, asking why the network won't "just say, 'Look, it's in our commercial interest at CNN to be anti-Trump.'"

"I understand that you don't want an adversarial media," Stelter answered. "I guess you just want everybody to be like Fox News, state-run media." "That's not true," Conway replied. "Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian, and their ratings." Watch a portion of her comments in the clip below.