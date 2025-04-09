Ukraine nabs first Chinese troops in Russia war
Ukraine claims to have captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia
What happened
Ukraine's military has captured two Chinese men fighting alongside Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, and there's evidence "significantly more Chinese citizens" have joined Moscow's war.
Who said what
The discovery "puts into question China's declared stance for peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X. China and Russia did not immediately respond to Ukraine's "first official allegation" that Beijing is "supplying Russia with manpower," the BBC said. But both have "boasted of their 'no limits' partnership" and military cooperation" since Moscow's 2022 invasion, said Al Jazeera.
The North Korean troops that have been fighting with Russia in recent months are gaining "unmatched battlefield experience" they can take home and "spread throughout the country's massive army," The Wall Street Journal said, unnerving "North Korea's own foes in Seoul and Tokyo." Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani Tuesday expressed interest in joining NATO's Ukraine support mission in Germany, offering a "major boost in ties" with the Atlantic alliance, The Associated Press said. "Both Japan and NATO face many challenges and our security environment has become increasingly more severe," Nakatani told NATO leaders.
What next?
Moscow has "effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt" in fighting, the AP said, and "both sides are believed to be readying a spring-summer campaign on the battlefield."
IRS chief resigning after ICE deal on taxpayer data
Musk and Navarro feud as Trump's trade war escalates
