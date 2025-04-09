Ukraine nabs first Chinese troops in Russia war

Ukraine claims to have captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
There's evidence that 'significantly more Chinese citizens' have joined the war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
What happened

Ukraine's military has captured two Chinese men fighting alongside Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, and there's evidence "significantly more Chinese citizens" have joined Moscow's war.

