IRS chief resigning after ICE deal on taxpayer data

Several IRS officials are stepping down after the tax agency is forced to share protected taxpayer records to further Trump's deportation drive

Using 'immigrants' tax data against them should send chills down the spine of every U.S. taxpayer'
What happened

Acting IRS Commissioner Melanie Krause is stepping down, along with several other top officials at the tax agency, after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed a deal with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that forces the IRS to share protected taxpayer records with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to further President Donald Trump's deportation drive, news organizations said Tuesday.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

