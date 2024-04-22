How likely are you to get audited by the IRS?

The odds are greater for some than others

A gavel on top of a file that reads "Tax Audit"
About 1 in 500 tax returns are audited each year
(Image credit: DNY59 / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
published

April 15 was Tax Day. If you filed this year, you may be worried about whether you submitted all your materials correctly or put yourself at risk of being audited. An Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audit is a "review of your information and accounts to ensure you're ... following the tax laws, and that your reported tax amount is correct," said NerdWallet. The IRS may choose a tax return to audit at random. For the most part, though, it selects taxpayers whose returns display some kind of suspicious activity, whether it be mistakes, unreported income or too many deductions. Essentially, the IRS is attempting to double-check your work, and to "minimize the 'tax gap,' or the difference between what the IRS is owed and what the IRS actually receives," said NerdWallet. 

In 2022, the IRS closed 708,309 tax return audits, resulting in almost $30.2 billion in recommended ad­ditional tax, said an IRS data report. That may sound like a lot, but most people's odds of getting audited are still quite low: "Only .2% of all individual income tax returns filed for the 2020 tax year faced an audit," said CBS News. "That means about 1 in 500 tax returns are audited each year." So, who is most at risk?

