Sean Spicer questions the 'deafening silence' about attacks on Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appearance

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a Tuesday appearance on Fox & Friends asked why there has not been more outrage over attacks on his successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that focus on her appearance. He specifically addressed a recent Los Angeles Times editorial by David Horsey which said Sanders looks "like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids' games" and is uncomfortable in business attire.

Spicer argued the comments would have received considerably more attention had they come from a figure on the right and targeted a woman on the left. "When it's another member of the establishment media, a quote, 'Pulitzer-prize winning, well-established journalist,' makes disgusting kind of comments about somebody's appearance, there is a deafening silence from some of the network anchors so easily appalled at some of the other comments," he said, decrying the hypocrisy of "one-sided faux outrage."

Horsey did get pushback on his piece from the left and right alike, though Spicer is correct that the outcry did not reach the volume of, say, the uproar over President Trump's attacks on Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski.

Things that are true at the same time:

1) Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an unabashed enemy of the truth

2) This profile of her is sexist trash pic.twitter.com/3ti2NWqGgZ — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 3, 2017