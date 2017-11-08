America's first openly transgender state legislator coolly delivered the perfect response to her former opponent
After defeating incumbent Republican Bob Marshall for the rights to a seat in the Virginia state legislature Tuesday, Danica Roem is set to become the first openly transgender lawmaker to be elected and seated in a state legislature in the U.S. Roem's defeat of Marshall was particularly noteworthy because her opponent had once referred to himself as Virginia's "resident homophobe."
After her victory, Roem, a 33-year-old journalist and singer for a thrash metal band, was asked to comment on Marshall. She replied: "I don't attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now."
Marshall's campaign ran an ad accusing Roem of engaging in "lewd behavior" and additionally authorized a campaign mailer that misgendered Roem, referring to the candidate with male pronouns. The Marshall campaign later tried to downplay the attacks, and the Republican Party of Virginia claimed in a statement that the mailer in question was "not about Roem being transgender."
Marshall, who served a 13-term tenure spanning 25 years, has a long history of supporting deeply conservative social laws and has previously said that he was on a "crusade" to uphold Christian beliefs. In January, he filed a bill in the Virginia General Assembly that would restrict public bathroom use by transgender individuals, even as he admitted that the bill was unlikely to pass. The bill reportedly inspired Roem to challenge Marshall for his seat.
In her victory speech, Roem said: "When you champion inclusion, when you champion equality, when you champion equity, and you focus on the issues that unite us, like building up our infrastructure, taking care of our roads, making sure that our teacher pay isn't the lowest in Northern Virginia ... This is the important stuff. We can't get lost in discrimination." Kelly O'Meara Morales
It's getting hot in here — and if you won't take Nelly's word for it, take Stephen Hawking's.
The world population is soaring, and humans' demand for energy is skyrocketing along with it. That's why, the physicist guesses, we have less than 600 years until humans turn Earth into a "ball of fire."
Hawking made his dire prediction via video conference at Beijing's Tencent WE Summit on Sunday, Metro reported. But Hawking said there's still hope for humanity — if we get out of here fast.
Luckily, there's a solar system just four light years away. Breakthrough Starshot, a project backed by Hawking and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is working to get there, developing tiny spaceships propelled by laser beams that could travel to Mars in less than an hour. That means they could speed to Alpha Centauri and its Earthlike planet Proxima b in about 20 years, according to Scientific American.
In other words: It might be time to start packing for a long, long road trip to save the human race. Kathryn Krawczyk
Mainers overwhelmingly voted for Medicaid expansion Tuesday. Now the state's Republican governor is refusing to implement it.
After 60 percent of voters in Maine voted Tuesday to expand Medicaid under ObamaCare, the state's Republican governor said Wednesday that he would not expand the program until it was fully funded by the state's legislature, the Washington Examiner reports. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Paul LePage said that "credit agencies are predicting that this fiscally irresponsible Medicaid expansion will be ruinous to Maine's budget."
Under the Affordable Care Act, states that expand Medicaid coverage have 100 percent of their costs paid by the federal government for the first three years of expansion. Federal government support would then phase down to 90 percent. Although Maine would receive $525 million in federal funding, the conservative Maine Heritage Policy Center estimated that the state would pay more than $100 million on Medicaid expansion costs by 2022.
LePage has vetoed five previous attempts at passing Medicaid expansion in Maine, but he does not have authority to veto the latest effort because it was a ballot measure, not a piece of legislation. Maine previously expanded in Medicaid in 2002 under former Gov. Angus King (I), which LePage has claimed created "massive budget shortfalls"; in 2013, LePage signed a bill paying off a $186 million Medicaid debt to 39 hospitals in order to protect the state's credit rating.
LePage has said that expanding the program would "kill this state." Maine is the 32nd state (not including the District of Columbia) to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but the first to do so via voter referendum. Kelly O'Meara Morales
CNN's Chris Cuomo and Jake Tapper took middle-school humor to a new level in an early-morning Twitter debate Wednesday.
Cuomo started the war by clarifying that no, he doesn't like the excessive makeup he has to wear in the studio.
tip for haters: I hate wearing make-up. have to in studio to match (because women wear plenty). teasing me about it works. https://t.co/hseNJO8iT7
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 8, 2017
But Tapper wasn't having it, accusing Cuomo of being a lot more high maintenance than he lets on:
Then why do you wear it on weekends when you’re not on air?
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2017
Things started getting a little uncomfortable with Cuomo's response:
because i like how you apply it with your bare, soft, manicured hands. https://t.co/JIYI4o2Fxx
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 8, 2017
And Tapper was quick to shut down Cuomo’s steamy suggestion:
Those are my feet
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2017
Even CNN's John Berman joined in, but Cuomo shut down the fake news spiral by revealing the truth of the makeup chair. Kathryn Krawczyk
I wear the least...berman has a hair guy on staff. tapper has a professional dresser. facts matter. https://t.co/6OBV3enhNL
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 8, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) coasted to re-election Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis by nearly 40 percentage points. Four of the five boroughs chose de Blasio for a second term; only Staten Island went for Malliotakis.
But de Blasio may not have quite the mandate it seems. New York Daily News editorial board member Alyssa Katz pointed out that not even a quarter of active registered voters in New York City participated in Tuesday's election:
NYC: With an assist from rain and possibly the Board of Election’s un-purging of voter rolls, turnout 2 percentage points lower than in 2013 citywide elections, at 23.8% of active registered voters by my count.
— Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) November 8, 2017
By comparison, 62 percent of active eligible New York City voters participated in the 2016 presidential election, Gotham Gazette reports. Kimberly Alters
Democrats swept elections across the country Tuesday, notably beating GOP candidates in New Jersey and Virginia's gubernatorial races. And Rick Santorum thinks it's President Trump's fault.
The former Republican senator and presidential candidate refused to blame GOP candidate Ed Gillespie for his loss in Virginia's race for governor. Instead, Santorum took the post-election shame Trump piled on Gillespie and shifted it back on the president.
"I think the bottom line is Donald Trump is not delivering on what he said he was going to deliver on, and that's the problem," Santorum said on CNN. "And he needs to deliver. And if there's a message for Republicans, they better get that message and they better start passing stuff and looking like they can govern."
Trump consistently backed Gillespie during his campaign, tweeting out support and even recording a robocall to endorse the candidate. But when asked if Trump could've changed the election results by visiting Virginia, Santorum shook his head.
"I think the fundamental issue here is what's going on in the country, which base was motivated," Santorum said. "And right now, I think it's clear … the Democrats were motivated."
You can watch Santorum's entire passionate response below. Kathryn Krawczyk
Breitbart called Ed Gillespie a 'culture warrior' two weeks ago. Now that he lost, he's a 'Republican swamp thing.'
Just last week, Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen Bannon predicted that Republican Ed Gillespie would win the Virginia gubernatorial race. But on Wednesday morning — just hours after Gillespie's 9-point defeat at the hands of Democrat Ralph Northam — Breitbart's front page referred to Gillespie as a "Republican swamp thing":
President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that Gillespie lost because he "did not embrace me or what I stand for."
In the weeks leading up to the election, Breitbart published several articles suggesting that Gillespie had surged in polls because of his focus on illegal immigration and his support for populist issues. An article published Oct. 26 called Gillespie a "culture warrior"; another post published Sunday was more explicit in its praise of Gillespie for "pushing back against the Far Left." Breitbart's senior legal editor, Ken Klukowski, went so far as to predict that "a Gillespie victory would be a vindication of the principles President Trump ran on."
But hours before the polls even closed in Virginia, Breitbart began to change its tone — perhaps in preparation for a Northam victory. An article providing live updates on the Virginia gubernatorial race referred to Gillespie as an "establishment Republican tactician" and called his campaign a "band of virtue-signalling Bush loyalists."
Two hours after Northam claimed victory, Breitbart posted an excerpt of a Daily Beast report that claimed that Bannon's offer to campaign on Gillespie's behalf was rejected by the campaign. Hours after Northam's victory, ABC News White House correspondent Tara Palmeri tweeted that Bannon's team was "fuming" after Gillespie's defeat. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Democrats dominated Tuesday's elections in Virginia, winning the governorship, lieutenant governorship, attorney general seat, and possibly the state legislature.
That's quite a sea change for the Old Dominion, where Republicans have controlled the House since 2000 and held a 16-seat majority going into Tuesday's races. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican candidate Ed Gillespie — a former head of the Republican National Committee — for the keys to the governor's mansion, while Northam will be succeeded as lieutenant governor by Democrat Justin Fairfax. Mark Herring, also a Democrat, retained his hold on the attorney generalship.
All three races were hotly contested — even the White House threw its weight behind Gillespie — and local newspapers took note of the Democrats' shocking night:
What Virginians are waking up to: pic.twitter.com/Eq5LG3r1uE
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 8, 2017
Read more about how Tuesday's results spelled deliverance for the Democrats via David Faris here at The Week. Kimberly Alters