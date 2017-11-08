CNN's Chris Cuomo and Jake Tapper get flirty in a Twitter debate about on-air makeup

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Jake Tapper took middle-school humor to a new level in an early-morning Twitter debate Wednesday.

Cuomo started the war by clarifying that no, he doesn't like the excessive makeup he has to wear in the studio.

tip for haters: I hate wearing make-up. have to in studio to match (because women wear plenty). teasing me about it works. https://t.co/hseNJO8iT7 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 8, 2017

But Tapper wasn't having it, accusing Cuomo of being a lot more high maintenance than he lets on:

Then why do you wear it on weekends when you’re not on air? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2017

Things started getting a little uncomfortable with Cuomo's response:

because i like how you apply it with your bare, soft, manicured hands. https://t.co/JIYI4o2Fxx — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 8, 2017

And Tapper was quick to shut down Cuomo’s steamy suggestion:

Those are my feet — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2017

Even CNN's John Berman joined in, but Cuomo shut down the fake news spiral by revealing the truth of the makeup chair. Kathryn Krawczyk