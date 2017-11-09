GOP senators turn on Roy Moore after sexual misconduct allegations

The Washington Post published an explosive report Thursday, detailing interviews with four women in which they revealed that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers. Moore, a former judge who is the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, reportedly kissed two of the women, initiated sexual contact with a third, and asked the fourth repeatedly for dates.
BREAKING: MCCONNELL on Roy Moore: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." pic.twitter.com/onUoPG1NIA
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017
JUST IN: NRSC calls for Moore to drop out of the race if allegations are true:
"The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling" pic.twitter.com/wfc0bcr8z0
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 9, 2017
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala) on Roy Moore revelation: “If that’s true, then he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.”
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 9, 2017
Republican Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), meanwhile, said the allegations themselves were "deeply disturbing and disqualifying" and called for Moore to "immediately step aside," without the caveat of whether the allegations are proven to be true.
The Alabama election is Dec. 12. Moore is currently polling roughly 6 points ahead of his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones. Kimberly Alters
Much of Puerto Rico is back in the dark after a major power line failed Thursday.
The island plunged into total darkness when Hurricane Maria made landfall back in September. And while 43 percent of the island had recovered power before this failure, only 18 percent of the island has power now, Buzzfeed News reports.
One major power line repaired by Montana company Whitefish Energy is to blame for the failure. There's no word on why it failed or when energy will be fully restored, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said.
Puerto Rico had a $300 million deal with the tiny Whitefish Energy to restore the island's power. The contract came under scrutiny, however, when it was revealed that Whitefish only had two full-time employees at the time it made the deal. The power authority then cancelled the contract.
Authorities told NBC that some affected areas, which include parts of capital city San Juan, could regain power in 10 to 12 hours — but they said full power restoration is likely a long way off. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump's former bodyguard Keith Schiller told the House Intelligence Committee that he personally turned down an offer for five women to come to Trump's hotel room in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant, NBC News reported Thursday. Schiller testified for four hours in front of the House Intelligence Committee this week and reportedly answered questions not only about Trump's visit to Russia in 2013 but also the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Two sources told NBC News that Schiller claimed to have discussed and laughed about the offer of women with Trump as he walked the future president to his hotel room. Schiller reportedly called the allegations made in the dossier compiled by Fusion GPS "bulls--t," although a source told NBC News that Schiller could not definitively say what occurred after he went to sleep and left Trump alone in his room. Two other sources said Schiller maintained confidence that nothing had happened after he left.
In a statement to NBC News, Schiller's lawyer questioned the credibility of the House Intelligence Committee. "The versions of Mr. Schiller's testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading," the lawyer said.
Trump has previously called the dossier, which alleges that he is compromised by Russian intelligence services because of salacious conduct he engaged in in Moscow, "fake" and "a disgrace." Certain parts of the dossier have been confirmed by U.S. intelligence, and the testimony on Monday of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page confirmed meetings that had been alleged in the dossier as well. Still, the document's most explosive claims about Trump are unverified. Kelly O'Meara Morales
A Philadelphia man who gives free haircuts to the homeless has received his own gift in return. Brennon Jones, 29, created "Haircuts 4 Homeless" earlier this year to help his community's less fortunate members get back on their feet. When local barbershop owner Sean Johnson heard about Jones' initiative, he decided to donate a newly refurbished second location of his own store to Jones so that the Good Samaritan can continue his mission. "It's a safe haven for me to touch and bless those lives that often we forget about," says Jones, whose shop opens this month. Christina Colizza
Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, allegedly pursued relationships with women between the ages of 16 and 18 and initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was in his early 30s, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The Post spoke with four women who said Moore initiated relationships with them when they were teenagers, though none said Moore ever forced them "into any sort of relationship or sexual contact."
Leigh Corfman told the Post that she was 14 years old when she met Moore. The former judge brought Corfman to his house, where she said he touched her through her bra and underwear as well as guided her to touch him "over his underwear" before taking her home at her request. Corfman said that she had considered speaking publicly about her encounter with Moore when he ran for state Supreme Court in 2000, but feared her allegations would not be taken seriously.
Although Moore allegedly kissed two of the women who spoke to the Post, Corfman is the only one who said Moore touched her sexually. Debbie Wesson Gibson was 17 when she told her mother that Moore had asked her on a date, she said. Another woman, Wendy Miller, said she was repeatedly courted by Moore when she was 16 years old. Miller's mother told the Post that she denied Moore permission to date her daughter, telling him, "You're too old for her … let's not rob the cradle."
Minutes before the Post's story was published, Breitbart published a statement from Moore that called the allegations "completely false" and "a desperate political attack by National Democrat Party and The Washington Post on this campaign." At the time of publication, Breitbart's front page pointed out that The Washington Post endorsed Moore's opponent in the race.
Moore came to national prominence in 2003 when he was removed from his position of Alabama Supreme Court Justice after defying a federal order to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Supreme Court building. As of Wednesday, Moore had a double-digit lead over his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, in Alabama's Senate race. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Trans-Pacific Partnership countries are ready to move on after being dumped by the United States. But exactly what they're doing is still up in the air.
After a meeting, Japan's economy minister said all the member countries "agree in principle" on where the pact is headed, CNBC reported. Mexico's economy minister went so far as to confirm a deal had been reached.
But Canada's trade minister wasn't so sure:
Despite reports, there is no agreement in principle on TPP.
— François-P Champagne (@FP_Champagne) November 9, 2017
Champagne's message reflects the views of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said Canada is in "no rush" to sign a deal, Canadian news source BNN reports. Still, all remaining TPP members are gathered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and they're expected to reaffirm commitment to the deal Friday.
With Champagne's tweet coming through past midnight in Vietnam, where the summit is being held, it looks like TPP countries might be pulling an all-nighter to get the job done. Kathryn Krawczyk
The GOP has been trying to take down ObamaCare from the start. But new numbers show the Affordable Care Act is far from dead.
More than 600,000 people signed up for health-care plans in the first four days of HealthCare.gov's open enrollment, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. Nearly a quarter of those signups came from new enrollees.
That far outpaces last year's signups, CNBC noted. In 2016, it took 12 days for enrollment to reach 1,008,281 signups.
A direct comparison isn't the best way of analyzing the data from both years, as the CMS only released stats from the first 12 days of 2016 signups. But CNBC pointed out that in 2017, ObamaCare has seen an average of 150,266 signups per day. In 2016, the average was only 84,018 signups per day.
These numbers only stem from the 39 states that use HealthCare.gov, which means they don't include big markets such as California and New York. Additionally, it's hard to predict how much ObamaCare signups may slow after this first week of open enrollment. Kathryn Krawczyk
Lindsey Graham bluntly summarizes GOP's motivation for tax reform: 'The financial contributions will stop'
On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that the "financial contributions will stop" if the GOP does not pass tax reform. The senator's blunt prediction was reported by NBC News producer Frank Thorp V and later retweeted by Graham himself:
Q: What happens if GOP isn't able to pass tax reform?
Graham: "The party fractures, most incumbents in 2018 will get a severe primary challenge, a lot of them will probably lose, the base will fracture, the financial contributions will stop, other than that it'll be fine!"
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017
Graham is not first the GOP congressman to admit that the party's financial contributions are somewhat reliant on the passage of a tax bill; earlier this week, Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) told a reporter, "My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don't ever call me again.'" Politico reported in early October that many GOP donors were frustrated by Congress' inaction and that donations to the Republican Party had stalled after their repeated failures to repeal ObamaCare.
Last month, Graham predicted also that the Republican Party would lose control of Congress if they did not pass tax reform. He echoed that sentiment Thursday, saying Republican incumbents would likely lose in primary challenges in 2018 if the tax effort failed.
President Trump has previously said that he wants to sign a tax reform bill by Christmas, though he has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the proposed tax plan would be "the biggest tax cut in the history of our country." Kelly O'Meara Morales