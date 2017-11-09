GOP senators turn on Roy Moore after sexual misconduct allegations

The Washington Post published an explosive report Thursday, detailing interviews with four women in which they revealed that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers. Moore, a former judge who is the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, reportedly kissed two of the women, initiated sexual contact with a third, and asked the fourth repeatedly for dates.

Moore categorically denied the allegations in a statement to the Post, saying: "These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and The Washington Post on this campaign." The Post also noted that "none of the women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact."

Still, Republican leaders were quick to distance themselves from the 70-year-old candidate, with several — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — saying Moore should withdraw from the race if the allegations are true.

BREAKING: MCCONNELL on Roy Moore: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." pic.twitter.com/onUoPG1NIA — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017 JUST IN: NRSC calls for Moore to drop out of the race if allegations are true:



"The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling" pic.twitter.com/wfc0bcr8z0 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 9, 2017 Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala) on Roy Moore revelation: “If that’s true, then he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 9, 2017

Republican Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), meanwhile, said the allegations themselves were "deeply disturbing and disqualifying" and called for Moore to "immediately step aside," without the caveat of whether the allegations are proven to be true.

The Alabama election is Dec. 12. Moore is currently polling roughly 6 points ahead of his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones. Kimberly Alters