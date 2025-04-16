Full moon calendar: dates and times for every full moon this year

When to see the lunar phenomenon every month

A gorgeous full moon looms behind a tree in the foreground.
(Image credit: Victor Walsh Photography / Getty)
Devika Rao
By
published

The full moon has been a source of fascination, from precipitating werewolf transformations to controlling the tides. Across the globe, it has been an important part of cultural and spiritual practices as well as scientific phenomena. The full moon, the period when the moon is at its largest and brightest, is merely one part of the lunar cycle, which is approximately one month in length. While it can be seen globally, the time of viewing varies from time zone to time zone.

The next full moon is at 12:56 pm EST on Monday, May 12 and is known as the Flower Moon.

Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

