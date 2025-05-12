The end of Weight Watchers

The diet brand has filed for bankruptcy in the US as it struggles to survive in era of weight-loss jabs

Weight Watchers
Weight Watchers recently revealed a 14% drop in subscriber numbers in the past year and a fall in revenue of almost 10%
"It's a scene played out in community centres up and down the country," said The Independent. "A cluster of people, most of them women, inevitably, are nervously waiting to stand on the scales in front of their peers. Will they have lost or gained a few pounds since their last communal weigh-in?"

Set-ups like this were once a "defining part of diet culture", although they may soon seem like an "archaic throwback to another era". That's because Weight Watchers, the US company that has dominated the diet industry for more than six decades, has filed for bankruptcy, "reportedly in an attempt to eliminate $1.15 billion (£863 million) worth of debt".



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

