The end of Weight Watchers
The diet brand has filed for bankruptcy in the US as it struggles to survive in era of weight-loss jabs
"It's a scene played out in community centres up and down the country," said The Independent. "A cluster of people, most of them women, inevitably, are nervously waiting to stand on the scales in front of their peers. Will they have lost or gained a few pounds since their last communal weigh-in?"
Set-ups like this were once a "defining part of diet culture", although they may soon seem like an "archaic throwback to another era". That's because Weight Watchers, the US company that has dominated the diet industry for more than six decades, has filed for bankruptcy, "reportedly in an attempt to eliminate $1.15 billion (£863 million) worth of debt".
'Comically old-fashioned'
The "most obvious culprit" behind the company's "dramatic change in fortunes" is the rise of Ozempic and similar drugs, which have "transformed" the way we approach weight loss. Ozempic has "turned the diet industry upside down, and left more traditional brands struggling to keep up".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Some of the advice dished out by the Weight Watchers diet plan now seems "comically old-fashioned", said Zing Tsjeng in The i Paper. Members agreed to adhere to a points-based system, where each food is assigned a score based on its nutritional value. Bananas, for example, "were believed to be too carb-heavy and high-calorie", according to a 1980s diet plan.
Admittedly, this numbers-based approach "did work for some people". A 2017 study published in The Lancet found that 57% of participants lost weight after a 52-week trial of the Weight Watchers programme. But for millions of others, it introduced the idea of food as something to be handled "like a radioactive substance".
A 'new wave' of diet culture
The decline of Weight Watchers is "more than just a business story", said Eva Wiseman in The Observer. It's a story about "what happens when dieting goes out of fashion, but being thin remains more important than ever".
Of course, today "we no longer say the word 'thin'". And "we don't say we're trying to lose weight, we say we want to 'get strong', or sometimes get 'lean'". The weight-loss methods and choices may change over time, "but it's the judgment attached to these choices that keeps diet culture comfortably ticking, and profitable, and dangerous". Weight Watchers may be falling out of fashion, "but that doesn’t mean the diet industry is on its knees".
Indeed, the decline of Weight Watchers isn't a "win" for those who rail against diet culture, said Glamour. It "marks the dominance of a new wave of diet culture", where "skinniness is more glorified than ever, and the ways of achieving it feel more in reach for the masses". "Diet culture has sharpened its teeth, and armed itself with a syringe; it no longer needs the henchmen of Weight Watchers".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
Trump vs. China: another tariff U-turn?
Today's Big Question Washington and Beijing make huge tariff cuts, as both sides seek 'exit ramp' from escalating trade war
-
Syria's Druze sect: caught in the middle of Israeli tensions
The Explainer Israel has used attacks on religious minority by forces loyal to Syria's new government to justify strikes across the border
-
Athens city and beach: The Dolli at Acropolis and Cape Sounio
The Week Recommends Luxury living in two Grecotels designed to showcase ancient Greek ruins and modern Greek style
-
Visa wants to let AI make credit card purchases for you
The Explainer The program will allow you to set a budget and let AI learn from your shopping preferences
-
A newly created gasoline giant in the Americas could change the industry landscape
The Explainer Sunoco and Parkland are two of the biggest fuel suppliers in the US and Canada, respectively
-
Discount stores were thriving. How did they stumble?
The Explainer Blame Walmart — and inflation
-
Could a private equity deal be the end of Walgreens?
Today's Big Question The pharmacy chain will be taken private in a $10 billion deal
-
Eggs too pricey? Rent a chicken.
Under the Radar The cost of eggs increased more than 15% in January
-
Crafting emporium Joann is going out of business
Speed Read The 82-year-old fabric and crafts store will be closing all 800 of its stores
-
Will Trump's tariffs hurt Walmart?
Today's Big Question The world's biggest retailer 'isn't immune' to trade impacts
-
Store closings could accelerate throughout 2025
Under the Radar Major brands like Macy's and Walgreens are continuing to shutter stores