Roy Moore is fundraising off of report he pursued relationships with teen girls

In a fundraising email sent shortly after The Washington Post reported he initiated inappropriate relationships with teenage girls when he was in his thirties, Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee in Alabama, said it was up to "God-fearing conservatives" to support him by making an "emergency contribution" to his campaign.

The report is nothing but "lies," Moore said in the email, launched by the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs." He conjured up images of fire and brimstone, telling supporters "the forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal — even inflict physical harm — if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me," but with a donation of any kind, he'll be able to "slug it out with the Obama-Clinton Machine." On Twitter, he shared a similar message, saying the United States "is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically," and based on the accusations, made the unfortunate decision to bring kids into the equation, saying he's running for Senate because "our children and grandchildren's futures are on the line."

Before Moore became the GOP's Senate nominee in Alabama, the former judge was best known for being suspended from the bench twice; refusing to remove a 10 Commandments monument from Alabama's State Judicial Building; saying Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress; and announcing he thinks "homosexual conduct should be illegal." Catherine Garcia