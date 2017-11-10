Roy Moore says he never dated girls without their mother's permission, and denies allegations of sexual misconduct

In a radio interview Friday afternoon with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore said that allegations about his sexual misconduct toward minors "are completely false and misleading." Moore, who is accused of pursuing a number of women when they were teens and he was in his 30s, including Leigh Corfman, who said Moore kissed and fondled her and "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear" when she was just 14, told Hannity that he had "a special concern for the protection of young ladies," and denied ever meeting Corfman.

Moore, however, didn't exactly deny that he dated teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Sean Hannity just pressed Roy Moore on whether he dated teenagers when he was in his 30s. Moore said it would be "out of my customary behavior." pic.twitter.com/WDPM5IIu46 — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) November 10, 2017

The former Alabama Supreme Court justice also implied that he had received permission to date the girls.

Roy Moore to @seanhannity: "I don't remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 10, 2017

Moore called accusations of his sexual misconduct "politically motivated," and hinted that his campaign planned to cast doubt on the accounts of his accusers, saying, "We're also doing an investigation and have some evidence of collusion here."

Read more at The Hill. Kelly O'Meara Morales