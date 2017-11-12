2 GOP senators say the allegations against Roy Moore are more credible than his denial

Sens. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) both said Sunday they find the sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore more credible than their fellow Republican's pushback.

"The denial was not as strong as the allegations," Scott said in an appearance on CBS. Scott called the allegations, first reported in a Washington Post article with more than 30 sources, "very, very strong" and said Moore should "step aside" if there is truth to the charges.

Toomey made similar points on NBC. "We'll probably never know for sure exactly what happened," he said. "I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." Watch excerpts of both senators' comments below. Bonnie Kristian