October 11 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include exercising voting rights, weight-loss drugs for the military, and ICE at a job fair

This cartoon shows a car driving down the highway past a billboard. The billboard depicts a haggard looking man with only two teeth below the words &amp;ldquo;Vote for Fast Eddie.&amp;rdquo; A man in the car says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s our duty to vote, but it&amp;rsquo;s their duty to find someone worth voting for!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts armed American soldiers, presumably in a foreign country. They look up at a helicopter delivering equipment. One soldier says, &amp;ldquo;Did we get warships and jet fighters?&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;No. We got Ozempic&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is set at a job fair. An interested man looks at the ICE desk at which sit two women. There is a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Beardos welcome&amp;rdquo; and words on the desk that say, &amp;ldquo;Pack Heat! Spread Terror&amp;rdquo; Posters on the wall behind the desk depict different scenes of violence and read &amp;ldquo;Assault women!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Hide behind masks!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Trash Stuff!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Out-earn teachers!&amp;rdquo; One of the women at the desk says to the other, &amp;ldquo;We need a new poster: Help Gin Up Another Civil War&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

