10 things you need to know today: March 5, 2020

Roberts criticizes Schumer for comments on Kavanaugh, Gorsuch

Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday rebuked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for warning Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch they would "pay the price" if they rule against abortion rights. "You have released the whirlwind," Schumer said at a rally of abortion rights supporters outside the court while justices heard arguments on a Louisiana law requiring abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." Roberts, the potential swing vote in the case, said "threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter." [CNN, The Washington Post]