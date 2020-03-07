10 things you need to know today: March 7, 2020

Trump signs coronavirus emergency spending package

President Trump on Friday signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the new COVID-19 coronavirus. After being unveiled earlier this week, the funding bill was easily passed by both the House and the Senate in bipartisan votes. Trump while signing the package noted his administration had originally asked for $2.5 billion to combat the coronavirus, but "I got 8.3, and I'll take it." Trump was expected to sign the coronavirus package at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta but instead did so at the White House, with Trump saying this was because of a "person who was potentially infected" at the CDC. However, Trump said the person tested negative for the coronavirus, and so "we may go." [The Associated Press, CNBC]