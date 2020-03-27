10 things you need to know today: March 27, 2020

25 sailors on U.S. aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-five sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Navy official said Thursday. The Navy said it expected more cases, possibly "dozens," to be confirmed. "We are in the process now of testing 100 percent of the crew of that ship to ensure that we're able to contain whatever spread might've occurred," said acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. One official said the Defense Department was unlikely to disclose how many of the Navy's overall cases are on board the Roosevelt, which has about 5,000 people on board, to avoid giving enemies the impression the ship is vulnerable. Despite the outbreak, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the Navy is "confident that our aggressive response will keep USS Theodore Roosevelt able to respond to any crisis in the region." [CNN]