10 things you need to know today: April 1, 2020

New York governor's brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, tests positive for COVID-19

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Chris Cuomo said he was exposed to people recently who later tested positive. "I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath," Cuomo wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina [his wife]." Gov. Cuomo said his brother "is going to be fine. He is young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine." The governor, whose state is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., said the disaster "is ongoing and the duration itself is debilitating and exhausting and depressing." New York is the deadliest hot spot in the U.S., with about 1,550 deaths statewide, more than 1,000 of them in New York City. [The Associated Press, Time]