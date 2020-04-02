10 things you need to know today: April 2, 2020

Pence suggests slow coronavirus response due to China and CDC, not Trump

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and China were largely responsible for the Trump administration's slow realization that dramatic measures were necessary to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. "I will be very candid with you and say that in mid-January the CDC was still assessing that the risk of the coronavirus to the American people was low," Pence said, noting that the first U.S. case involved someone who had recently traveled to China, where the outbreak started. "The reality is that we could've been better off if China had been more forthcoming." Pence said Trump's past statements downplaying the threat of the coronavirus outbreak were evidence of Trump's optimism, rather than a failure to recognize the seriousness of the situation. "I don't believe the president has ever belittled the threat of the coronavirus," Pence said. [CNN]