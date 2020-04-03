10 things you need to know today: April 3, 2020

Coronavirus cases surge to more than 1 million worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases around the world rose above 1 million on Thursday, with 53,211 deaths by early Friday. The toll continued to rise sharply in the U.S., which now has nearly a quarter million confirmed infections and more than 6,000 deaths. The Trump administration said it plans to announce that all Americans should wear cloth masks or other face coverings in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change to the federal guidance due to new concerns about infections from people with no symptoms, not just those coughing and sneezing. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said even with masks, Americans need to be better about staying home and social distancing, because rising infections indicate "not everyone is doing it." [The Associated Press, The New York Times]