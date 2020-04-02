Cruise ship with coronavirus patients given permission to dock in Florida

-
Cruise ship with coronavirus patients given permission to dock in Florida7:55 p.m.
-
Mnuchin says stimulus loan program will be 'up and running' on Friday, despite lenders saying they aren't ready9:04 p.m.
-
There are now over 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide5:43 p.m.
-
CDC reportedly set to recommend everyone wear face masks outside5:35 p.m.
-
Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who sounded alarm over COVID-19 outbreak on board his ship5:27 p.m.
-
Wisconsin's primary is still set for Tuesday, and both sides of the aisle are refusing to push it back5:04 p.m.
-
HBO is making 9 of its most popular shows free to encourage you to stay inside4:19 p.m.
-
South by Southwest announces online film festival with Amazon4:11 p.m.
7:55 p.m.
Mnuchin says stimulus loan program will be 'up and running' on Friday, despite lenders saying they aren't ready
9:04 p.m.
5:43 p.m.
5:35 p.m.
Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who sounded alarm over COVID-19 outbreak on board his ship
5:27 p.m.
Wisconsin's primary is still set for Tuesday, and both sides of the aisle are refusing to push it back
5:04 p.m.
4:19 p.m.
4:11 p.m.