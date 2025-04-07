RFK Jr. visits Texas as 2nd child dies from measles

An outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease continues to grow following a decade of no recorded US measles deaths

Robert Kennedy Jr. in Seminole, Texas, at measles funeral
RFK Jr.'s 'endorsement of alternative treatments has contributed to patients' delaying critical care'
(Image credit: AP Photo / Annie Rice)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

An unvaccinated 8-year-old girl in Texas died of measles on Thursday, state health officials said Sunday. She was the second child to die from the vaccine-preventable disease in a growing outbreak in Texas and nearby states, after a decade of no recorded U.S. measles deaths. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. visited Seminole, Texas, Sunday to attend the girl's funeral and "console the families" and community, he said in a post on X that also backed the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine he has long criticized.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸