Measles outbreak spreads, as does RFK Jr.'s influence

The outbreak centered in Texas has grown to at least three states and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promoting unproven treatments

Measles vaccination campaign in West Texas
(Image credit: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

The measles outbreak centered in Gaines County, Texas, has grown to more than 370 cases in at least three states, health officials said Tuesday, already topping the 285 cases recorded across the U.S. all last year. Along with Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, 16 other states have recorded measles this year, including at least 10 recent cases in Kansas. Two unvaccinated people have died.



