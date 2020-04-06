10 things you need to know today: April 6, 2020

Mass grave found in Rwanda as genocide anniversary nears

Authorities in Rwanda said Sunday that a mass grave containing as many as 30,000 bodies had been discovered in a valley dam as the country prepares for the 26th anniversary of the East African nation's genocide. About 50 bodies have been exhumed so far. The dam was built to help irrigate rice fields years before the genocide, in which 800,000 ethnic Tutsis, and some Hutus who tried to protect them, were killed. "The challenge we face now is that the valley dam contains water, but we are trying to dry it up," said Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of genocide survivor organization Ibuka. Public gatherings are banned in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, so most of the country will only be able to see events marking the anniversary on TV. [The Associated Press]