See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Edit

Ousted Navy captain reportedly tests positive for coronavirus as Esper defends dismissal

1:00 p.m.

During Sunday's edition of CNN's State of the Union, Defense Secretary Mark Esper called acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's "very tough decision" to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week "another example of how we hold leaders accountable accountable for their actions."

The actions he's referring to involve Crozier writing a letter to Navy leaders about sailors under his command suffering from cases of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. There are reportedly 155 sailors who tested positive, but Modly reasoned that Crozier caused unnecessary alarm and violated the chain of command in his reporting, and Esper mostly backed him up, arguing that Modly "lost faith and confidence" in Crozier. When pressed by host Jake Tapper, Esper did say there was an investigation into the dismissal.

Not long after Esper's interview, The New York Times reported that Crozier himself has tested positive for COVID-19 after he began exhibiting symptoms last Thursday before he was removed from command. His health status is unknown, but the Times notes his diagnosis is likely to increase skepticism of how the Navy handled the situation.

Crozier may not have the support of Modly, Esper, or President Trump, who also approved of Modly's decision, but former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said Crozier deserves "commendation" for blowing the whistle, and, perhaps most tellingly, his crew erupted into supportive cheers as he disembarked the aircraft carrier last week. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and the economy
Edit

U.S. output decline over last 3 weeks akin to Indiana disappearing for a year, economist says

11:39 a.m.
New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Economic-analysis firm Moody's Analytics took a look at every county in the United States to estimate how the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have affected economic output. The results weren't pretty.

Government-ordered shutdowns of non-essential businesses have led to daily output declines in most counties, whether it be large ones like Los Angeles County or smaller ones in rural areas. Overall, the firm estimates the nation's daily output is down 29 percent from the first week of March before most businesses closed. In terms of dollars, that's $350, which is reportedly more than triple the size of the decline in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, said the current drop-off is akin to Indiana disappearing for an entire year.

"This is a natural disaster," said Zandi. "There's nothing in the Great Depression analogous to what we're experiencing now."

If things continue on the same path, there would be a 75 percent decline in the second quarter, but Zandi is mostly aligned with other analysts who think business will eventually pick back up, preventing such a disastrous fate from coming to fruition. Still, The Wall Street Journal notes, Moody's likely underestimates the total hit of the shutdown because it only focuses on business closures and didn't account for a drop in demand resulting from increased unemployment and the pending loss of household wealth. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Edit

Could the coronavirus allow Sanders to rally? Some advisers think it's unlikely.

11:08 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
berniesanders.com via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly often agonizes over big decisions, and one Democrat who has known the senator for years told Politico he's likely "in his rumination phase" which will soon result in a decision about the future of his presidential candidacy.

Sanders has reportedly been encouraged by a small group of his top aides and allies — including his campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) — to consider dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, as it looks more likely his competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, will emerge as the nominee. Those who support suspending the campaign reportedly believe if he exits on good terms with Biden, he'll have more leverage agenda-wise over the long haul.

But others reportedly think he has a chance to mount a comeback, especially as the country reels from the novel coronavirus pandemic. That's contrary to popular wisdom, which points to the pandemic putting the primary on the back burner, freezing it in place and allowing Biden to maintain his commanding lead. But, per Politico and The Washington Post, the fact that moderates and conservatives are considering ideas like free coronavirus treatment gives some Sanders supporters hope that his Medicare-for-all proposal will come back into the spotlight. The Post also notes the virus has delayed many primaries, temporarily sparing him more defeats, and perhaps buying some time to rally.

At the end of the day, though, the polls suggest that's likely wishful thinking — Biden's lead still looks quite comfortable, and one source told the Post that Sanders himself has warmed to the idea of bowing out. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

underway
Edit

The CDC has started administering antibody tests to gauge true scale of coronavirus spread

10:28 a.m.
CDC logo.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Saturday it has begun conducting antibody tests to determine the true number of people infected with the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, including those who never developed symptoms.

Unlike normal diagnostic tests, the antibody test can detect if a person has recovered from an earlier infection. If so, there's a chance they've built up some protection, which could help inform future responses to the virus and perhaps even allow some people to re-enter the workforce. However, it's not yet confirmed if antibodies ensure immunity, and there are still questions about the accuracy of such tests, especially those administered at home.

The CDC is planning three different studies related to the tests. One, which is already underway, will look at blood samples from people who were never diagnosed with COVID-19 but live in hot spots. The agency will also conduct a national survey using samples from different parts of the country. The hope is the survey will launch in the summer. The third study, for which there's no timetable yet, will consider special populations, like health care workers. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump warns 'there will be a lot of death' in coming weeks

8:08 a.m.
Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Fatalities from complications of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus continue to climb in the United States as several major cities are bracing for their caseload apex in the next week.

The U.S. reported 1,344 deaths from the new coronavirus Saturday, the country's highest number of fatalities in one day since the outbreak began. There are now more than 300,000 confirmed infections nationwide. In his daily White House briefing Saturday, President Trump warned the next couple of weeks would only get more difficult. "There will be a lot of death unfortunately," he said.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the coming weeks were crucial in the fight against the pandemic, urging Americans to adhere to social distancing guidelines. "This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe, and that means everybody doing the six feet distancing, washing your hands," she said.

Birx added that modeling shows metro areas like New York, Detroit, and New Orleans will likely reach the peak of their outbreaks in the next six or seven days. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also said it looks like his state his about a week away from when its health care system will be stretched thinnest. Read more at CNN and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

zoom out
Edit

Principals are disappointed with NYC Zoom ban

April 4, 2020

Zoom is all the rage these days, allowing people to conduct business and catch up with family and friends over video chat during the social distancing period brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the New York City school system has turned against the platform.

Many teachers and students have been using Zoom for remote learning purposes since schools closed, which has apparently led to some privacy and security concerns, Chalkbeat reports. "Based on the {New York City Department of Education's] review off those documented concerns, the DOE will no longer permit the use of Zoom at this time," a memo shared with principals and obtained by Chalkbeat said.

Instead, teachers have been told to switch to Microsoft Teams because it's more secure and functions similarly.

There have certainly been some issues with Zoom, including students logging into other classes and sharing inappropriate images or audio, but the department's decision has received criticism from local politicians.

Several principals were also disappointed, per Chalkbeat. "It's taking all the work we've done and flushing it down the toilet — and you're going to lose some kids along the way," said one Brooklyn principal speaking on condition of anonymity who added that the loss of Zoom could be a hindrance for students with disabilities or families with limited fluency with technology. Read more at Chalkbeat. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Italy, Spain showing signs of downward coronavirus trends

April 4, 2020

Both countries are far from out of the woods, but Italy and Spain have reported some encouraging novel coronavirus trends over the last few days.

Italy continues to see daily increases in new COVID-19 infections and fatalities, but the rate is slowing. While there was a slight uptick in new cases Saturday from the day before, the daily average appears to have mostly plateaued, signaling the country's lockdown which started on March 9 has been at least somewhat effective. The number of deaths also dropped from previous days, though the total — 681 — was again quite high. Deaths will continue to lag behind the infection rate, so another spike remains possible, but the country may be past its peak.

Perhaps the most positive news from Italy is the announcement that the number of patients in intensive care throughout the country's health care system declined for the first time since the outbreak began in February.

Spain, for the first time, overtook Italy as the European country with the highest number of new cases Friday, and it is still overwhelmed by new infections and deaths. Yet Maria Jose Sierra, the deputy head of Spain's health agency, said the figures "confirm the downward trend we have seen in the last few days." Two weeks ago, Spain saw a 20 percent increase in daily deaths, while on Saturday the amount rose by just 7 percent from the previous day. But with the understanding that there's still a long way to go — and that there are likely a large amount of undetected, mild cases — Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended lockdown measures for another 15 days until April 26. Read more about Spain and Italy at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

welcome to springfield
Edit

Vanessa Bryant says late husband Kobe's Hall of Fame selection is 'peak of his NBA career'

April 4, 2020

The late Kobe Bryant is officially on his way to Springfield.

Bryant, the former Los Angeles Laker who was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in California in January, was selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He'll be inducted on Aug. 29 in a ceremony that will also be headlined by Bryant's contemporaries and fellow NBA legends, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and oldest daughter, Natalia, appeared on ESPN on Saturday to talk about the significance of the achievement. Vanessa Bryant said she wished her husband was there to experience the moment, but it was nevertheless an "incredible accomplishment and honor" and the "peak" of his NBA career. "Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here," she said.

In addition to the three NBA superstars, all-time WNBA great Tamika Catchings will also be enshrined, as will Baylor University women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey, Bentley University women's basketball head coach Barbara Stevens, four-time NCAA men's basketball coach of the year Eddie Sutton, and former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.