Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning receives thunderous applause from his crew

10:26 a.m.

Following his dismissal, hundreds of sailors expressed their support for the United States Navy captain who sounded the alarm about a COVID-19 outbreak on his ship, showering him with applause.

Videos shared on social media showed Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of command this week, receiving cheers from a huge crowd of sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reports Stars and Stripes.

"Now that's how you send out one of the greatest captains you ever had," one man is heard saying in a video posted to Facebook, in which the sailors passionately chant Crozier's name.

Crozier will remain in the Navy and keep his rank. His removal came after he wrote a letter asking for help with a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on the Roosevelt, and the letter subsequently leaked. The Washington Post reports that the Navy "had become increasingly convinced that Crozier was involved in leaking the letter to the news media."

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said in a news conference on Thursday that Crozier was removed because he sent the letter over "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people," NBC News reports. Modly also said per The Hill that Crozier "did not take care" to ensure that the letter could not be leaked. Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus job losses likely cost 3.5 million people their health insurance too

10:16 a.m.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

This week's job report saw an additional 6.6 million people file initial unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the previous week's then-record-breaking 3.3 million to leave nearly 10 million people newly unemployed. And with around 156 million Americans getting their coverage through job-based insurance, that leaves an estimated 3.5 million without insurance after the two-week COVID-19 unemployment surge, a report from the Economic Policy Institute reveals.

"Most nonelderly people in the United States who have health insurance get it through their own employer" or through a family member's employer-sponsored plan, the EPI writes. So a lot of those newly unemployed people, along with their families, likely lost their insurance — an especially dire consequence given that we're in a global pandemic.

To come up with its estimate, the EPI looked at unemployment numbers by industry from the state of Washington, where the new coronavirus first appeared in the U.S. The EPI does note "we can't say exactly how many people will lose insurance coverage altogether." Some layoffs and furloughs maintain workers' health insurance, others might continue coverage through COBRA (though it's expensive), and still others may hop on insurance plans with other family members, the EPI notes.

People who lost their health insurance along with their jobs also qualify for a special enrollment period through the federal government's insurance marketplace, which lasts 60 days from the time they lost their jobs. Find resources for enrolling in the marketplace here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is meeting with oil company CEOs to raise gas prices he just celebrated as a 'massive tax cut'

9:46 a.m.

President Trump is meeting at the White House on Friday with the top executives of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss ways his administration might support the oil and gas industry amid an oil crash. On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he had spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia — whose price war combined with a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic to tank oil prices — and expected them to cut production, which "will be GREAT for the oil and gas industry!" Indeed, oil prices shot up after Trump's tweet and continued rising early Friday.

But higher oil prices mean higher gas prices for consumers, as CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart noted.

Trump embraced that tension at Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing: "Now, gasoline's gonna be 99 cents a gallon and less, you know that. That's already starting, it's popping up — 99 cents. So that's like giving a massive tax cut to people of our country." He also mentioned, "I'm going to meet with the oil companies on Friday," and said, "We don't want to lose our great oil companies."

On Tuesday, Trump told the White House press corps that he'll join Russia and the Saudis "at the appropriate time if need be" to work on helping end their price war, explaining, "it's hurtful to one of our biggest industries, the oil industry." In mid-March, meanwhile, Trump said he "would have dreamed about" oil prices this low, adding: "With gasoline prices coming down, that's like a tax cut. Frankly, that's like a big tax cut, not a little tax cut, for the consumer." Tax cuts, it appears, don't solve everything. Peter Weber

Unemployment climbs to 4.4 percent as economy ends nearly 10-year job gains streak

9:24 a.m.
Closed business.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

It's official: the United States' longest hiring streak ever has ended.

The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, per NBC News. This ended a record 113 straight months of gains, and is the first decline in payrolls since September 2010, CNBC reports.

Still, economists have warned the worst is yet to come in the next report, as this Friday data is based on a survey conducted during the week ending on March 14, before many businesses had to close due to the pandemic. "Some economists project that report could show the economy shed 20 million jobs and the unemployment rate could rise to a record-high level," The Wall Street Journal reports.

Friday's report was still worse than many economists predicted, though, with some forecasting 150,000 jobs would be lost and the unemployment rate would rise to 3.9 percent. According to CNBC, "some two-thirds of the drop came in the hospitality industry, particularly bars and restaurants forced to close during the economic shutdown."

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that 6.6 million initial unemployment claims were filed last week, the highest weekly number ever recorded, doubling the record-high of 3.3 million from a week earlier. That unemployment report was also worse than had been anticipated. Prior to these two weeks, the most initial unemployment claims filed in a week since the data started being collected was 695,000 in October 1982. Brendan Morrow

Doctors are sharing 3D-printed ventilator splitter designs to prepare for the crunch

8:26 a.m.
Dummy on a ventilator
Axel Heimken/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Facing acute shortages of ventilators to treat a tsunami of COVID-19 patients, doctors and engineers are improvising, and one relatively easy, inexpensive, and slightly risky workaround is a splitter that allows multiple patients to use one ventilator.

"If you do the math, there was no way that any hospital or any hospital in any country in the world would be able to manage the critically ill patients," Dr. Saud Anwar, a pulmonary critical care specialist and state senator in Connecticut, tells NBC 4 New York. So he worked with a 3D print shop owner and an engineer to create an open-source splitter that allows one machine to treat up to seven patients. They aren't the only ones with that idea. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration allowed the use of splitters to treat more than one COVID-19 patient on an emergency basis.

A team of engineers at Johns Hopkins University, a doctor-and-engineer couple in South Carolina, and anesthesiology and intensive care staff at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center have also developed their own 3D-printed splitters. "It's not ideal," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said last week, "but we believe it's workable."

Some experts warn that sharing a ventilator could do more harm than good for patients, potentially even spreading coronavirus infections. But proponents see little choice, given the lack of equipment. "Even when you have one-to-one ventilator, the success rate is very poor, but if there is no ventilator the success rate is zero," Anwar said. "And so that is why it is important to use whatever tool we can create to help out." Peter Weber

Dr. Fauci: 'I don't understand' why there's not a stay-at-home order in every state

8:09 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks every U.S. state should have a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday and was asked if it "makes sense to you" that some U.S. states still don't have stay-at-home orders, with Cooper saying, "Doesn't everybody have to be on the same page with this stuff?" Fauci agreed with that notion.

"I think so, Anderson," Fauci said. "I don't understand why that's not happening."

Fauci went on to say he didn't want to get into "the tension between federally mandated vs. states' rights to do what they want" but argued, "if you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be."

Trump has resisted a nationwide stay-at-home order, saying Wednesday, "we have to have a little bit of flexibility," per CNN. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said earlier this week, though, that the federal government's social distancing guidelines, which Trump recently extended until the end of April, should be looked at as a "national stay-at-home order." Brendan Morrow

Late night hosts look at America in quarantine: Toilet paper, guns, alcohol, inept leadership

7:17 a.m.

America will be at the mercy of COVID-19 until we create a vaccine or find a cure — and one "unlikely source" of hope is cigarette giant British American Tobacco, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Social Distancing Show. "And you know what? I'm not surprised. They spent years destroying people's lungs — of course they know what it's all about. Coronavirus is basically their competition."

Noah threw out some numbers tied to the coronavirus: 1 million infections globally, 1,000-plus U.S. deaths Wednesday, 6.6 million U.S. weekly jobless claims, and a record 3.7 million people applying to buy guns. "So during this pandemic, the two things people in America want the most are guns and toilet paper," he said. "If you want to protect yourself from outsiders, you don't need a gun, people — think out of the box. You just need a recording of someone coughing, on a loop."

"There is one person out there who actually does need more protection right now," Noah sighed: "Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man whose calm leadership during the crisis has won him the respect of all intelligent people — and President Trump."

"Who would threaten the one guy holding this country together right now?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. In less-surprising news, "sales of alcohol since we all got put under house arrest have skyrocketed," he said, seeing a half-full glass: "Remember, you know, they can't smell tequila on your breath on a video conference call."

"This pandemic would be a challenge for any president, but with the massive public health crisis on his hands, Trump is keeping his eye on the ball by focusing on the things that really matter," like claiming (falsely) that he's "No. 1 on Facebook," Kimmel deadpanned. "With great power comes great narcissism."

"The fate we're currently enduring and the months of hardship ahead were not inevitable; hundreds of thousands of people dying, a national lockdown that has disrupted daily life, none of that had to happen," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. But since "the president has essentially abdicated his responsibility," we now "have a situation where states are begging for lifesaving ventilators and the Trump team is in disarray."

"And you'll never guess who's in charge of this s--tshow: the guy Slenderman has nightmares about, Jared Kushner," Meyers said. That "nepotism case" is "not qualified to do anything, let alone tell New York how many ventilators they need." Watch below. Peter Weber

The longest hiring streak in U.S. history is expected to end, but the real carnage comes next month

6:26 a.m.

The Labor Department's March jobs report released Friday is expected to officially end America's record 113 straight months of positive employment numbers. Economists polled by FactSet forecast a loss of 150,000 jobs and a slight jump in the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent, from 3.5 percent. But even if the survey shows jobs were added in March, as some economists predict, the reality, as reflected in the 10 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks, is much worse than whatever the Labor Department reports.

Unlike the weekly unemployment-claims reports, the Labor Department's more comprehensive survey of the labor market was conducted the week of March 8-14, right before many businesses shut down as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic started hitting the U.S. in force, The Wall Street Journal reports. "The April jobs report, to be released May 8, would capture the giant spike in unemployment. Some economists project that report could show the economy shed 20 million jobs and the unemployment rate could rise to a record-high level."

If the unemployment rate hits 15 percent in May's report, as some economist forecast, that would wipe out "the bulk of the past decade's gains," The Associated Press reports. Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told CNBC on Thursday he expects the unemployment rate to hit the mid-teens in the near-term and fall to about 8 percent by the end of 2020. But "no forecasting models are built to deal with the unique situation we have," Brad Hershbein, an economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, tells the Journal. "There's tremendous uncertainty." Peter Weber

