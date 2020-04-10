10 things you need to know today: April 10, 2020

Coronavirus toll rises but Trump pushes to reopen parts of economy in May

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. reached 16,686 people early Friday, with more than 469,000 confirmed cases. The number of new deaths fell to 1,783 on Thursday, after two consecutive one-day highs of 1,939 and 1,973 on Tuesday and Wednesday. In New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, the rate of new infections and hospitalizations continued to slow, suggesting the crisis there is plateauing. The virus remains an active threat, but the Trump administration is still quietly pushing to reopen parts of the economy around May 1. President Trump said Thursday the nation was "at the top of the hill" in the crisis. But health experts and economists warn that a return to normal too soon could result in a resurgence of COVID-19. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]