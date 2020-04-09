See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment claims surge past 16 million in 3 weeks after another staggering report

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department has just come out with more staggering unemployment numbers.

An additional 6.6 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. This nearly matches last week's record number, which has now been revised up to 6.8 million. The week prior, about 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims.

Each of these past three weeks has far exceeded the pre-coronavirus record of 695,000 unemployment claims filed during a week in October 1982, and they add up to more than 16 million Americans having filed for unemployment during that time.

"The number of jobs lost in a mere three weeks now exceeds the 15 million that it took 18 months for the Great Recession to bulldoze in 2007-2009," Politico reports. In fact, these numbers show that "more than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks," The Associated Press notes.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that the unemployment rate climbed to 4.4 percent in March as about 700,000 jobs were lost; an almost 10-year record of monthly job gains ended as businesses closed around the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. But considering this number was based on a survey taken up until the middle of the month, economists at the time warned to brace for the worst in the May report. Brendan Morrow

election in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus may turn Joe Biden into 'Bernie Sanders squared,' Gary Hart says

Joe Biden.
The COVID-19 pandemic may change everything about this 2020 presidential race — including its now-presumptive Democratic nominee.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suspended his 2020 run on Wednesday, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the only remaining Democrat in the race. But even though there are major ideological differences between Biden and Sanders, "the plague has changed everything," former Democratic Sen. and two-time presidential candidate Gary Hart tells Politico.

The new coronavirus pandemic has spurred trillions of dollars in federal spending with more sure to come, including the funding of public welfare programs that wouldn't be out of place in Sanders' socialist platform. That, combined with the current economic and health care crises, should push Sanders to recognize that ideological differences between himself and Biden have become obsolete and that beating President Trump is what matters most, Hart told Politico. Debates between progressivism and centrism mattered in January, but now, "Joe Biden may end up being Bernie Sanders squared just by circumstance," Hart said.

Like Sanders, Hart "mobilized a younger generation of voters while losing the nomination" in both 1984 and 1988, as did Howard Dean in 2004. Dean recommended Sanders campaign wholeheartedly for Biden through the November election, telling Politico "what Bernie does will make a difference." After all, Dean told Politico that he "worked my ass off" after losing the nomination to John Kerry — not that it turned the tides in the end. Kathryn Krawczyk

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts aren't buying Trump's coronavirus 'cheerleader' excuse

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the presidential race, saying he has no path to victory, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Bernie Sanders is saying Bernie Sanders can't win? Man, he is going to catch hell from Bernie Sanders supporters."

"The president has caught a bunch of blame for his late response to the coronavirus, but at yesterday's daily shout-fest he addressed that criticism head-on by saying, 'Look over there!'" Colbert said. Contrary to Trump's "projection," the World Health Organization "did not ignore early warnings about COVID-19, Donald Trump did, but yesterday Donald Trump explained why he didn't act on the warnings" — he's a "cheerleader for this country," he said, suggesting that if Trump acted like a quarterback, we'd be in much better shape.

Downplaying pandemics is "not what a cheerleader does," Late Night's Seth Meyers agreed. "They cheer. It's in their name. I swear, Trump probably has no idea what an anteater eats."

"Gimme a B! Gimme an S!" Jimmy Kimmel cheered. Trump's "more of a fearleader than a cheerleader. He is so ready to move on from this," tweeting Wednesday that the pandemic "must quickly be forgotten." Kimmel disagreed: "No, it should not be forgotten! We need to remember so the next time it happens, we're prepared for it. Also, is this how we handle tragedies now? We forget?"

"When this whole pandemic was just kicking off, many people thought coronavirus was something that just didn't involve black people, sort of like tennis elbow and Tiger King," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Social Distancing Show. But "it turns out that black people are being hit harder than anyone else in American right now." There are lots of reasons — more health problems, less health insurance, racism — but the bottom line, he said, is that "any widespread crisis in America is bound to hit the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups the hardest."

"While we're all distracted by this pandemic," the Trump administration has been working overtime "abusing their power and pulling some truly shady s--t," Samantha Bee said on Full Frontal. Instead of responding effectively to the crisis, Trump is boosting pollution, eroding civil liberties, sneaking in immigration crackdowns, and even taking belated revenge on the inspector general who flagged the Ukraine whistleblower complaint — sadly, she said, this is "the most work he's ever done." Watch below. Peter Weber

to infinity and beyond
Disney+ already has almost a third as many subscribers as Netflix

Disney
Disney+ just months after its launch has reached a milestone analysts once thought would take years.

Disney's streaming service now has 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, the company has announced. This, The Hollywood Reporter notes, means Disney+ already has almost one-third of Netflix's 167 million subscribers.

Before Disney+ debuted, The New York Times reports, analysts thought reaching 50 million subscribers would take until 2022. Disney itself had the goal of amassing between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024, but it "may hit that target four years early," Variety writes.

Disney+ launched in November in the U.S. with a catalog that included originals like the high-profile Star Wars show The Mandalorian, although its selection of original content has been fairly light since that show wrapped its first season. The Times notes analysts believe families being stuck at home in coronavirus quarantine desperate for things to watch has helped Disney maintain and grow its subscriber base, even as other parts of its business like theme parks have suffered. Since its U.S. launch, Disney+ has also recently become available in other countries like the U.K.

In recent weeks, Disney has been among the studios breaking with its protocol for releasing movies on streaming, debuting Frozen II on Disney+ months early, as well as making Pixar's Onward available for streaming less than a month after it was in theaters. Disney also recently announced that its upcoming movie Artemis Fowl will skip theaters, which remain closed in the United States, and instead debut on Disney+, a step chair Bob Iger has teased may be taken with "a few more" films.

As far as the original Disney+ shows go, a second season of The Mandalorian is expected later this year, and Marvel series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are coming as well, though the coronavirus pandemic may or may not cause them to face a delay. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus research
Coronavirus genomes show New York's COVID-19 outbreak came from Europe months ago

Coronavirus genome in China
The U.S. has nearly a third of the world's 1.5 million official COVID-19 cases, and New York, by itself, has more coronavirus cases than any single foreign country. But while the coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, most of the New York cases came from Europe, and the European mutation was spreading silently around the New York City area by mid-February, two separate groups of viral historians have determined, The New York Times reported late Wednesday.

Teams of geneticists at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine separately studied the genomes of coronavirus samples from different groups of COVID-19 cases in New York. "The research revealed a previously hidden spread of the virus that might have been detected if aggressive testing programs had been put in place," the Times notes. As it was, New York got its first positive COVID-19 test on March 1, followed a couple of weeks later by a surge of cases.

The silent spread of the coronavirus proved devastating. It became clear the coronavirus had been circulating locally in the Seattle area when a team at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington sequenced the genome of a new COVID-19 patient in late February and found it shared genetic mutation from a case detected Jan. 20, likely from Wuhan. The New York researchers started sequencing samples soon after. President Trump closed off most travel from China on Jan. 31 but did not restrict foreigners coming from Europe until March 11.

Geneticists can trace the path a virus took by studying small mutations in its genome. The variations in this new coronavirus map the history of the virus but the mutations don't seem to affect how the virus works, which is welcome news in the hunt for a vaccine. Read more about the science and the genetic history of COVID-19 at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Watch this
Brandi Carlile and Stephen Colbert pay tribute to John Prine and his music

5:56 a.m.

"Last night, John Prine died, and there's too much to say," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. The first mixtape his wife ever made for him, before they were married, started with the Prine song "Paradise," he said. "I love that song, and I loved her for showing it to me. I learned it on the guitar so I could play it over the phone to her, because we were living in different cities." He later got to perform for Prine and with him, Colbert said, and meet other people who also loved John Prine. Among them was Brandi Carlile, whom Colbert asked to play one of Prine's songs in tribute. She chose "Hello in There."

"I have been asked to record one of John Prine's songs for tonight, and it's a great honor for me," Carlile said from home. "I've been thinking long and hard about it because there's so many amazing and powerful messages that John Prine has left the world, and for the people that weren't familiar with his music, they're about to get a whole lotta truth dropped on 'em, which I am really happy about."

"I think that this is a song that John would've liked me to sing," she said, "because this song refers to the people that we're all staying home to protect, and it reminds us that older people aren't expendable, that they made us who we are and they've given us every single thing that we have. So even though John never got to get old, and we all would've liked for him to, at the age of 24, when he wrote this song, he understood this."

Late Night's Seth Meyers also picked "Hello in There" for his Prine remembrance, performed by Prine on Saturday Night Live in 1976. Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Bernie Sanders tells Stephen Colbert how Biden can appeal to his fans, calls GOP vote-curbing 'pathetic'

5:13 a.m.

Stephen Colbert got the first interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Wednesday.

Sanders explained the timing of his decision said he has spoken with former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive nominee. "It's no great secret that Joe Biden's politics are different than mine, but I have known Joe since I came to the Senate in 2006 ... and what I would say to people is that Joe is a very decent human being," and "I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction" and convince him to "bring new people into his political world," Sanders said. Colbert asked if that was an endorsement, and Sanders said he and Biden are "working on" deciding "how we can best go forward together."

That said, "I will do everything that I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not re-elected," Sanders reiterated. "Because I believe Trump has been the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we're seeing his narcissism and ignorance playing out in terms of the pandemic we're experiencing right now."

Colbert and Sanders agreed that the coronavirus pandemic is making a strong case for a robust national health care system. Also, Colbert said, "if any good can come out of this terrible situation, it should be an awareness by average Americans that they are essential, and that the elites, and the richest among us, do not actually have to go out and do their jobs right now." "I think that's a very profound and important point," Sanders agreed.

Given what happened in Wisconsin on Tuesday, "how do we make sure that we have a smooth election in November?" Colbert asked. Sanders said Wisconsin's forced primary was "probably the ugliest thing that I have ever seen from a political perspective," and he and many of his colleagues are working to "come up with the money and the law" to make sure everyone can vote remotely by paper ballot. "I will tell you that there is strong resistance coming from Republicans," he said, "and I think that's pretty pathetic, to tell you the truth. I would hope that, no matter what your political view is, you do everything you can to makes sure that as many people as possible participate in our democracy." Peter Weber

Edit

Trump's approval rating is back to normal, coronavirus response numbers in the red, new polls show

Trump
President Trump frequently touts the high TV ratings for his daily coronavirus press briefings, citing a two-week-old New York Times report, but viewership isn't translating into perceived leadership, according to a flurry of polls released Wednesday. Despite an early, modest jump in approval ratings, "Trump isn't benefiting from what political scientists refer to as a 'rally 'round the flag' effect — a traditional surge in popularity as the nation unites behind its leader during an emergency situation," Politico reports.

In six separate polls released Wednesday, Trump's approval rating ranged from 40 percent to 45 percent, and "increasing percentages say they think Trump is doing a bad job, and his administration hasn't done enough to protect citizens from the effects of COVID-19," Politico says. Trump's average approval rating, as aggregated by RealClearPolitics, went from 44.5 percent on March 8 to 47.4 percent last week and 45.2 percent on Wednesday afternoon.

"We saw something," Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, told Politico. "There was a slight bump for him," but "the fact that there wasn't a huge rally effect given the severity and the breadth of this crisis is really what's unusual here," he added. "And it says a lot about Trump's unwillingness or inability to capitalize on a moment like this."

Maybe it's a coincidence, but the daily coronavirus briefings "have grown longer since they started, and Mr. Trump's share of the time at the lectern has as well," from 20 minutes per session in mid-March to 53 minutes currently, Peter Baker notes at The New York Times. When he speaks, "the president has routinely contradicted himself without ever acknowledging that he does so," sending "confusing signals that other politicians, public health officials, and the rest of the country are left to sort out."

Monmouth's poll Wednesday had Trump's approval rating at 44 percent, down 2 percentage points from last month, and his handling of the virus was 46 percent favorable, 49 percent unfavorable, a reverse from last month's 50 percent favorable, 45 percent unfavorable numbers. CNN/SSRS and Quinnipiac polls Wednesday had narrow majorities disapproving of Trump coronavirus response. Read more at Politico. Peter Weber

