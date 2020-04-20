10 things you need to know today: April 20, 2020

Governors dispute Trump claim they have enough coronavirus tests

Governors from states that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday disputed President Trump's assertion that they have enough coronavirus tests to safely reopen their economies soon. "To try and push this off to say that the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing — somehow we aren't doing our job — is just absolutely false," Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN. Virginia's Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said it's "delusional" to suggest states have all of the tests they need. During the White House briefing Saturday, Trump accused governors of failing to "use all of the [testing] capacity we've created." He said Democrats were politicizing the issue of testing as part of an effort to convince Americans he is mishandling the outbreak. [CNN, Reuters]