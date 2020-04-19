See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 40,000

9:43 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As of Sunday evening, more than 40,000 people have died of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has more coronavirus cases than any other country, with over 755,500 confirmed cases reported. On Sunday, President Trump said he will use the Defense Production Act to compel a company to make more swabs for coronavirus testing. Two people with knowledge of the matter told CNN the company is Maine-based Puritan Medical Products, which makes flocked swabs. Catherine Garcia

tragedies
Edit

Deadliest shooting rampage in Canadian history leaves 16 dead

10:30 p.m.
Police officers in Nova Scotia.
Tim Krochak/AFP via Getty Images

At least 16 people were killed on Sunday after a gunman dressed like a police officer went on a shooting spree across several communities in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This is the deadliest such attack in Canadian history. One of the victims is Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and mother of two. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, is also dead.

Police were first alerted to a shooting at a residence in Portapique, about 60 miles north of Halifax, where several bodies were found inside and outside of the house. From there, police pursued the suspect through several other communities, and are investigating "multiple crime scenes." The chase ended at a gas station in Enfield.

Authorities said they believe the suspect did target the victims at the Portapique home, even though several of them did not know him, but his later attacks were random. RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said the suspect used a gun and possibly "other methods" during his rampage, as several homes in the Portapique area were set on fire. Because there are so many different crime scenes, police said the death toll could rise. Catherine Garcia

okay
Edit

Trump says protesters demanding end to coronavirus lockdowns have 'cabin fever'

9:05 p.m.
Protesters in Austin, Texas.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday said that people who are calling on state governments to lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders have "cabin fever" and "want their life back."

There have been protests in some cities, with demonstrators shouting that they should be able to go back to work despite coronavirus continuing to spread across the country. Trump was asked by a reporter about a series of tweets he wrote on Friday, including one stating, "LIBERATE Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"

Trump denied that he was inciting violence, and said protesters "learned a lot during this period. They learned to do things differently than they have in the past and they'll do it hopefully until the virus has passed." At some protests, only a few dozen people showed up, and many remained in their cars. Still, Trump said he had "never seen so many American flags at a rally as I've seen at these rallies. These people love our country. They want to get back to work." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

Trump says Nancy Pelosi will be 'overthrown' in latest insult-laden tweet

1:22 p.m.

Some good vibes were floating around Sunday, with House Speaker (D-Calif.) Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing optimism that the White House and Congress were closing in on an agreement on the next phase of funding amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. There's no reason President Trump's latest tweet squashed any of that momentum, but it did kill the mood.

Trump, who often clashes with Pelosi, angrily tweeted about the speaker Sunday afternoon after she appeared on Fox News Sunday to speak with host Chris Wallace. The president, making sure to express his displeasure with Wallace as well, called Pelosi an "inherently 'dumb' person" and suggested she will soon be "overthrown."

Earlier in the day, before Trump's latest insult, Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's This Week that she doesn't pay much attention to Trump's tweets, anyway. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Former FDA commissioner suggests some coronavirus vaccine doses could be available in the fall

1:06 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottleib has repeatedly said life in the United States won't truly be back to normal until a novel COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine is widely available. The most optimistic sources say that likely won't be for another 12 to 18 months, but in the meantime, Gottleib said, there could be some instances where limited doses could be accessible.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS' Face the Nation, Gottleib told host Margaret Brennan that if the coronavirus mounts a comeback in a specific U.S. city in the fall, there may be a protocol in which at least some of the potentially hundreds of thousands of doses of trial vaccines produced for testing could be provided to people. He said that wouldn't be the case for a national epidemic similar to the current situation, but the hope is that with a better understanding of how to combat the virus, epidemics will be more constrained should a second wave hit.

Gottleib also said there's a good chance China could beat the U.S. to the market with a vaccine, though he doesn't seem to be a big fan of what Beijing is tinkering with. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Maryland's GOP governor isn't sure why Trump is encouraging protesters when his own plan says economy can't reopen yet

12:44 p.m.

Governors are sticking by their decisions to keep their states' economies shut down, despite protests from frustrated citizens, some of whom received a little encouragement from President Trump, amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been subject to some of the harsher criticism from Trump and the protesters, and she acknowledged her stay-at-home order is one of the most "conservative" in the country. But she told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that it's working, which she says is more important than whether people can purchase seeds or fill up their boats at the gas station. Michigan, she said, has been disproportionately affected by the virus, so she believes her measures are justified.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, was restrained, but clear in his message about the protests, telling Tapper that while he understands the frustrations, he doesn't think it's helpful for Trump to encourage demonstrations, especially considering the president's own plan says the economy can't reopen until the infection rate declines for 14 consecutive days. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Navajo Nation trails only New York, Louisiana in coronavirus tests per capita

11:32 a.m.
Coronavirus test kits.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has exposed many underlying issues faced by the Navajo Nation, which has seen 1,197 residents test positive for the virus, including 44 who died, NBC News reports.

Residents have spoken about the difficulty in following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as washing your hands, since some families have limited access to running water. Health-care systems are also underfunded, and underlying conditions are common among the population, which stretches parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. With all that in mind, the fact that people on the Navajo Nation are testing positive at a rate more than nine times higher than the entire state of Arizona sounds alarming.

It certainly is, but The Salt Lake Tribune put a slightly different spin on the figures, noting that the testing rate is actually far higher than in most states. Indeed, if the Navajo Nation were a state, it would trail only New York and Louisiana in tests-per-capita, suggesting it's ahead of the game. It also means the data is likely more accurate, which can lead to a "better understanding of results" so people "can better prepare" and acquire the necessary resources.

Additionally, the Navajo Nation took a proactive approach to the pandemic, declaring a state of emergency on March 11. "[Native American Tribes] are taking the science more seriously," said Jacqueline Keeler, the editor-in-chief of Pollen Nation Magazine. Read more at NBC News and The Salt Lake Tribune. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Edit

Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin optimistic about agreement on next round of coronavirus aid

11:02 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin all expressed optimism Sunday that lawmakers are closing in on a bipartisan agreement for the next round of coronavirus aid.

During an appearance on ABC's This Week, Pelosi said leaders on both sides of the political aisle are "very close" to securing a solution. Pressure has been mounting for Congress to end its stalemate and pass the next phase of funding quickly; the small business relief fund has been depleted, and 22 million Americans have lost their jobs over the last month. But Republicans and Democrats have clashed over the latter's preference to include more money for state and local governments, as well as hospitals.

Mnuchin echoed Pelosi's sentiment, telling CNN's Jake Tapper the Trump administration and congressional leaders have a $400 billion dollar deal in the works, which includes $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small business that saw its money drain last week, $75 billion for hospitals, and $25 billion for testing. The money for cities and states didn't appear to make it into that framework, although discussions are reportedly still ongoing. Mnuchin is hoping the Senate passes the agreement on Monday, and the House on Tuesday.

Schumer said he and Pelosi have "made very good progress" in their talks with Mnuchin, noting that there's a chance they could finalize things by Sunday night or Monday morning. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.