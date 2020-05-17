10 things you need to know today: May 17, 2020

Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

Du Wei, China's ambassador to Israel, was found dead Sunday morning inside his official residence in Herzliya. He was 57. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but it is currently not being treated as suspicious, and Israeli news organizations reported there were no signs of violence. Neither the Chinese embassy in Israel or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing has commented on the ambassador's death. Du began his stint in Israel in February 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the globe, and he spent in his first two weeks in the country in quarantine. He was married with one son, though his wife and son were not in Israel at the time of his death. [The New York Times, CNN]