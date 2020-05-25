10 things you need to know today: May 25, 2020

Some churches resume services after Trump deems them 'essential'

Some churches reopened on Sunday — with social distancing policies as a precaution against coronavirus infections — after President Trump declared houses of worship to be "essential" ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Trump on Friday said he would "override" any governors who tried to prevent people from gathering for religious services after more than two months of lockdowns to curb the spread of the pandemic. Some elected officials argued that it was too risky to encourage such gatherings as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic neared 100,000. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said it remained unsafe for gatherings of more than 25 people, so churches in the state would have to remain closed. "We want to make sure we do it right, responsibly, and that we don't kill anyone by doing it too fast," he said. [The Washington Post, Newsweek]