Reportedly maskless Trump plays golf for the first time in more than 70 days

A White House told Politico on Friday that President Trump hadn't played golf in more than 70 days, but that streak is over, though the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Trump hit the links Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where golf has the green light, despite rising infections in the Washington, D.C., metro area which includes Northern Virginia. Still, because of its somewhat solitary nature, Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday that golf — with precautions — was a smart way to get outdoors during Memorial Day weekend.

Trump certainly seemed to hear that. He reportedly was seen driving in a golf cart alone, but was playing with three other people. None of the men were seen wearing masks.

CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn got a shot of President Trump golfing today. He says the president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners. None of the men are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/WXYS6zDPNd — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 23, 2020

Trump, who says he gets tested for the coronavirus daily, has mostly refused to wear a mask in public, and even admitted he didn't want to give the media the satisfaction of seeing him wear one. Tim O'Donnell