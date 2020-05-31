10 things you need to know today: May 31, 2020

Trump postpones G-7, aims to expand summit

President Trump on Saturday postponed the Group of Seven summit, which he had hoped to host in Washington, D.C., at the end of June, until at least September. Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to commit to attending over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but Trump didn't indicate their potential absences were the primary reasons for his decision. Instead, Trump said he believes the current group of countries — the U.S., Germany, Canada, Great Britain, France, Japan, and Italy — is "outdated" and doesn't represent "what's going on in the world." He said he plans to extend invitations to Australia, South Korea, India, and Russia, which was expelled from what was then the Group of Eight in 2014 over Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Trump reportedly wants to discuss China with those countries at the summit. [CNN, Reuters]