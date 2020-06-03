10 things you need to know today: June 3, 2020

NBA legend Wes Unseld dies at 74

Wes Unseld, who starred for the NBA's Baltimore and Washington Bullets (now called the Wizards) between 1968 and 1981, died Tuesday, his family said. He was 74. The family's statement said Unseld died peacefully following lengthy health battles, most recently with pneumonia. Unseld was widely regarded as one of the best defenders and passers ever to play center. He won the league MVP in 1969 when he was just a rookie, and helped the Bullets win the franchise's first and only championship in 1978, alongside fellow all-time great Elvin Hayes. Unseld, who also both coached and served as the general manager for the Bullets/Wizards for several seasons after he retired, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988. [ESPN, Washington Wizards]