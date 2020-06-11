10 things you need to know today: June 11, 2020

Fed projects unemployment will fall to 9.3 percent by year's end

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected the U.S. unemployment rate will fall to 9.3 percent by the end of the year. The Fed is anticipating a 6.5 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2021. May's jobs report showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent as states reopened, despite expectations that it would climb to nearly 20 percent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted it "remains historically high," however; the unemployment rate was at a near 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February, before the coronavirus pandemic. Powell said the Fed would do "whatever we can, and for as long as it takes," to help the economy recover from the crisis, suggesting the U.S. central bank will leave interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]