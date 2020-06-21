10 things you need to know today: June 21, 2020

Trump's first rally in months draws smaller-than-expected crowd

President Trump on Saturday held his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States in March. Speaking before a crowd at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the president embarked on a typically meandering speech, in which he criticized his Democratic presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and complained about a recent push by protesters to tear down monuments. He also said he has urged his officials to slow down coronavirus testing, which the campaign later said was meant in jest. There were reportedly many empty seats in the 19,000-seat arena, and Trump's planned speech to an overflow crowd outside the venue was canceled due to a lack of attendance. Trump and the campaign blamed the lower-than-expected turnout on protesters interfering with potential rallygoers, although reporters on the ground did not corroborate the claims. [NBC News, The Guardian]