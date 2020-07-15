10 things you need to know today: July 15, 2020

Bari Weiss resigns from The New York Times over 'bullying'

Bari Weiss resigned as an op-ed staff editor and writer for The New York Times on Tuesday, saying in a letter to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger that she had been "subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree" with her "centrist" views. Weiss said she was hired to bring "first-time writers, centrists, conservatives," and other new voices to the paper, and wound up having to endure being called a "Nazi," a "racist," and "a liar" by colleagues who disagreed with her. In another move linked to allegations of bias stifling public discourse, conservative commentator Andrew Sullivan announced that this would be his last week at New York magazine, saying he had "no beef" with his colleagues but would discuss the "broader questions involved" in his final column on Friday. [Bari Weiss, Andrew Sullivan]