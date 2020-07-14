Bari Weiss resigns from The New York Times, Andrew Sullivan to leave New York

A pair of prominent writers announced they're leaving their prominent publications Tuesday. The resignations appear to be related to recent debates within the wider media landscape about the alleged stifling of public discourse.

Bari Weiss, a former op-ed staff editor and writer for The New York Times, resigned from the newspaper today, while prominent New York writer Andrew Sullivan announced this would be his last week at the magazine.

In a lengthy resignation letter addressed to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, Weiss said she made her decision because she became the "subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree" with her "centrist" views and that "intellectual curiosity" has become a "liability" at the Times.

NEW: Bari Weiss has published her resignation letter to publisher A.G. Sulzberger https://t.co/FZLfuqzRMQ pic.twitter.com/OKgSYKGBCG — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 14, 2020

Sullivan, meanwhile, tweeted his news, noting that he has "no beef" with his colleagues, but hinted he's leaving over ideological differences and will explain more fully in his final New York column slated for Friday. Tim O'Donnell