10 things you need to know today: July 17, 2020

U.S. executes 2nd federal prisoner after two-decade hiatus

The federal government on Thursday carried out its second execution in three days, after the Supreme Court ruled that the executions could go forward. It had been nearly two decades since the last federal execution. Lawyers for the inmate executed by lethal injection on Thursday, Wesley Ira Purkey, had argued that he was unfit to be put to death because he had dementia. Purkey was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Jennifer Long, then dismembering her and dumping her body in a septic pond. His last words in the Indiana execution chamber were: "This sanitized murder really does not serve no purpose whatsoever. Thank you." Long's father, William Long, said he was glad the wait for justice was over, and he hoped Purkey "rots in hell." [The Associated Press]