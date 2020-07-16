Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sues Atlanta mayor over mask requirements

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council in an attempt to block a face mask recommendation.

On Wednesday, Kemp banned cities and counties from enforcing mask mandates. Last week, with the number of coronavirus cases rising, Bottoms reverted the city back to its Phase 1 reopening guidelines — residents are being encouraged to stay home, and told they should wear face masks if out in public. Restaurants are also being asked to close their dining rooms, and it's recommended non-essential city facilities shutter.

In a statement Thursday, Kemp said the lawsuit "is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times. These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth."

Bottoms tweeted in response, "3,104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106k who have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have been sued by @GovKemp for a mask mandate. A better use of taxpayer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing." She followed-up with another tweet, saying, "Reading is fundamental. @GovKemp is suing Atlanta over RECOMMENDED guidelines." Catherine Garcia