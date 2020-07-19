10 things you need to know today: July 19, 2020

Report: GOP, Trump administration clash over coronavirus relief funding

The Trump administration has reportedly angered some Republican senators because of its efforts to block billions of dollars for states to conduct coronavirus testing and contact tracing in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill, as well as money GOP lawmakers want to allocate to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pentagon, and the State Department to address the pandemic at home and abroad, people involved in the talks told The Washington Post. Negotiations around the next relief bill, which will likely be the last before the November election, are expected to increase in urgency this week as new cases surge in several regions. Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on multiple issues, but the reported disagreement between the GOP and the White House adds a new wrinkle to the situation. The Post's sources did say the talks are fluid, however. [The Washington Post]