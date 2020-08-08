10 things you need to know today: August 8, 2020

Friends reunion delayed again

The planned Friends reunion, set to bring back the hit sitcom's original cast on HBO Max, has yet again been delayed. The unscripted special was scheduled for filming in March, but production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope was to finally film in August. "It's supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August," David Schwimmer recently told The Tonight Show, saying despite the plan, "we'll wait until it's safe." No new date has been announced. Since the reunion is meant to take place on the show's original soundstage in California, it can't be filmed virtually. The special was intended to be a major draw to HBO Max when the streaming service debuted in May. [The Hollywood Reporter, Variety]