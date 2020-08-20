10 things you need to know today: August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris accepts historic Democratic vice-presidential nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on the third night of the party's virtual convention on Wednesday, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman ever nominated to a major presidential party ticket. Harris said the United States is at an "inflection point" as President Trump creates "constant chaos" and division. "The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different ... and do the important work." Harris urged voters to get behind the party's presidential candidate, Joe Biden, saying he shares a "vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love." [The Washington Post]