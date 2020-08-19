See More Speed Reads
Thousands of lightning strikes sparked hundreds of fires in California

6:54 p.m.
An airplane drops fire retardant.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are 367 separate fires now burning in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Wednesday, and many are believed to have been sparked by dry lightning strikes that have been hitting Northern and Central California since Sunday.

California officials said that over the last 72 hours, there have been about 10,849 lightning strikes in the state, the Los Angeles Times reports. One of the biggest blazes is the Hennessey fire in Napa County, which started on Monday. It has since spread to two other counties, Solano and Yolo, destroying 50 buildings, damaging 50 structures, and forcing thousands to evacuate.

It's been a "very active" fire season, Newsom said, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shared that so far this year, more than 300,000 acres have burned in the state, compared to 270,000 acres in all of 2019. Firefighters are battling the blazes amid a brutal heat wave that has been gripping the state since last week, causing record highs in Death Valley, Santa Ana, Burbank, and Woodland Hills. Catherine Garcia

Democratic and Republican conventions will have dueling speakers connected to the Parkland shooting

7:09 p.m.

Both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention will feature speakers connected to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead — although the speakers have "wildly divergent views," the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

On Wednesday night, 20-year-old survivor and March For Our Lives activist Emma González will urge stricter gun laws in a 40-second video airing during the Democrat's convention. "People affected by everyday gun violence have to walk by the street corner where their best friend, their brother, their mother, their nephew, where they themselves were shot," González says in the video, her voice breaking with emotion. She adds, "Until one of us or all of us stand up and say, 'I can't do this anymore, I can't sit by and watch the news treat these shootings like acts of God' — gun violence isn't just going to stop until there's a force fighting harder against it, and I'm going to do something to prevent it."

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the massacre, previously spoke for the Democrats on Tuesday night, endorsing nominee Joe Biden while announcing Florida's votes during the roll call. "When my daughter was murdered in Parkland, Joe Biden called to share on our family's grief," he said. "I quickly learned about his decency and his civility, but I also learned about his toughness and how he's beaten the NRA."

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was also killed, will speak next week to endorse President Trump. While the Republican National Convention hasn't offered more details about Pollack's appearance yet, the father is an outspoken critic of Biden and has called Trump "the PEACE president." He's also slammed the pro-gun-control student activists behind March For Our Lives in the past, claiming "they just got famous off the death of these kids. Their agenda was to get famous and spew more of their liberalism ways without looking at the facts." Jeva Lange

Trump praises QAnon conspiracy backers as 'people who love our country'

6:52 p.m.

President Trump just gave a big boost to a dangerous conspiracy theory that's already grown disturbingly popular in recent months.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that falsely claims Trump is leading a secret mission to root out a powerful network of pedophiles and cannibals among celebrities and the political elite. The conspiracy first spread on 4chan and then to mainstream social media, and is likely to land in Congress this fall as at least one Republican candidate who endorses the theory seems poised to win a House seat.

In a Wednesday press conference at the White House, NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece asked Trump about the movement — and he effectively gave it his approval. At first, Trump said he doesn't "know much about the movement," but then said QAnon supporters "like me very much, which I appreciate." "I heard that these are people who love our country," he continued. Trump then questioned whether it's "supposed to be a bad thing" that QAnon supporters believe he's destroying a cult of pedophiles, because "we are actually, we're saving the world."

Trump's embrace of the conspiracists immediately set off a wave of celebration in the QAnon community, The New York Times' tech columnist Kevin Roose reports. While QAnon believers had previously struggled to grapple with Trump wishing alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well, some took the press conference answer as Trump's acknowledgement that the conspiracy is real — and not just a way to avoid rejecting some of his staunchest supporters. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rand Paul comes out against Trump's payroll tax deferral: 'Probably a mistake'

6:04 p.m.

President Trump's payroll tax deferral is effectively dead.

Pretty much no one, Senate Republicans included, wanted to put a payroll tax cut Trump was pushing for in the next coronavirus relief bill. And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) seemingly put the final nail in the coffin on Thursday as he told Fox News it's "probably a mistake" to do so.

Paul, a libertarian who reliably opposes any expansion of government spending, stuck to his guns on Thursday when he opposed the "skinny" CARES Act Republicans are starting to push as coronavirus relief talks remain stalled. A pared down package is "just Democrat lite," Paul said, before going on to clearly oppose extending boosted unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to Americans.

But a potential reward for Americans getting back to work — Trump's payroll tax deferral — was also "probably a mistake," Paul said, because it would hurt the Social Security trust it funds. And as Forbes' Andrew Solander noted, Paul's opposition will likely seal the end of the proposition. Kathryn Krawczyk

Obama to offer rare, blistering critique of Trump during convention speech

5:44 p.m.

The gloves are off.

Former President Barack Obama, who has gradually become more vocal in his criticism of President Trump, is set to give a speech Wednesday night as part of the 2020 Democratic National Convention that contains some withering descriptions of his successor.

An excerpt of Obama's prepared remarks released ahead of time says the former president knew Trump wouldn't "embrace my vision or continue my policies" when he took over the Oval Office in January 2017. But Obama says he hoped Trump would take the job seriously. Instead, he says Trump turned his tenure into "one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves." In turn, Obama will argue, that's left the United States in a troubled state, with the coronavirus costing the country tens of thousands of lives and millions of jobs, while unleashing "our worst impulses." Read the full excerpt below. Tim O'Donnell

The Postal Service finally acknowledges the Postal Service

5:37 p.m.

"The Postal Service is a joke," President Trump announced in April, and lest you think the commander-in-chief has a bone to pick with the short-lived, two-person indie pop supergroup of the same name — not entirely implausible, seeing as he frequently fights with celebrities, tire companies, and musicians on Twitter — no, Trump indeed was talking about the people who deliver our mail.

Still, the joke about the band was just sitting there. And on Wednesday, Ben Gibbard, one-half of the band the Postal Service, finally bit. "For those who are not aware, I was in a band called the Postal Service," Gibbard, who is also a member of Death Cab for Cutie, said in his livestream. "We put out a record in 2003 and we made this music by sending CDs back and forth to each other … I think in the midst of this global pandemic, nothing is more important than being able to vote safely and securely and vote by mail has shown to be that over and over and over again." Gibbard then proceeded to perform the Postal Service's hit, "Such Great Heights," dedicating it to, well, the Postal Service.

The relationship between the two Postal Services has not always been quite so cuddly, Rolling Stone points out: "[T]he U.S. Postal Service sent a cease and desist notice to Gibbard and his bandmate, Jimmy Tamborello, when they first started performing as the Postal Service. The band later reached an agreement with USPS, and were given free license to use the name in exchange for promoting the postal service."

Hey, you know what they say: in these trying times, Postal Services have to stick together. Jeva Lange

Hillary Clinton has forceful words for voters who sat out 2016

4:48 p.m.
Hillary Clinton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hulu

Hillary Clinton, the only person with experience running for president against Donald Trump, returns to the (virtual) Democratic National Convention stage on Wednesday night to urge voters not to repeat 2016. "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is," the former candidate plans to say from her home in Chappaqua, New York, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks shared with the press.

Clinton will specifically address voters who sat out the 2016 election. "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" Clinton's prepared statement goes on. "Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election."

She adds, "If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote."

Clinton, a former rival of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, remains a polarizing figure in the Democratic Party, but her remarks will reportedly stay focused on "praising Mr. Biden and [Kamala] Harris," people close to Clinton told The New York Times. She is also "expected to include a forceful testimonial to Ms. Harris as the first woman of color on a major party's presidential ticket. She will also discuss what she sees as a connective thread among Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, and herself — their strong mothers."

Harris, former President Barack Obama, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will also speak on Wednesday night. Jeva Lange

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent, who resigned after Trump's election, endorses Biden

4:38 p.m.

Former Rep. Charlie Dent's 2020 vote may be an indicator of how Pennsylvania will lean in November's election.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Republican told CNN he would be endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Dent resigned in 2018 after refusing to vote for President Trump in the 2016 election, and now joins a wave of Republicans explicitly supporting Biden.

Dent is supporting Biden because the country needs "to return some sense of normalcy to the function of government," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. "this isn't about right or left, it's not about ideology," Dent, a CNN contributor, continued. "To me, it's about right or wrong, stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, you know, normal versus abnormal."

Dozens of Republicans have endorsed Biden over the past few weeks, with former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and Cindy McCain even appearing at the Democratic National Convention to support him. And Dan Wasserman of The Cook Political Report doesn't think Dent will be the last. Kathryn Krawczyk

