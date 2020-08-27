10 things you need to know today: August 27, 2020

Trump administration reportedly pressured CDC to change COVID-19 testing guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released controversial new guidelines on COVID-19 testing after being pressured to do so by top Trump administration officials, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing two federal health officials. The CDC this week said that those exposed to COVID-19 but who don't have symptoms do not "necessarily need a test," unless a health-care provider or official recommends it, or they're at risk. The Times reported this change "came as a directive" from "higher-ups at the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services," and CNN quoted an official as saying the new guidelines are "coming from the top down." Experts warned that not testing asymptomatic people would make contact tracing impossible. New York and California don't plan to follow the new guidelines. [The New York Times, CNN]